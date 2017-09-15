As the destination of the world's top drivers for next season's Formula One takes shape, with drivers' leaders Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel committing themselves to Mercedes and Ferrari amongst much politicking and manouvering, it has taken young Carlos Sainz to remind us that sport is all about realising one's dreams.

In perhaps the most joyfully received transfer ahead of the 2018 season, it was confirmed on Friday afternoon that the 23-year-old Spaniard will make the move from Toro Rosso to Renault.

It was a switch painted as a win-win by both teams with Red Bull (who own Toro Rosso) retaining the option to bring him back in 2019 - a potentially very useful clause in the wake of Honda's disastrous match up with McLaren, fears abound that Red Bull could lose both Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen if forced to adopt the much-maligned Japanese engines.

Renault Sport managing director Cyril Abiteboul described Sainz as a very promising driver who had been on their radar for some time. Whilst Red Bull's motorsport director Helmut Marko believes Sainz will benefit from working with a manufacturer team alongside a highly experienced driver in German Nico Hulkenberg.

"Carlos is a tremendous talent and he will benefit from working with a manufacturer team alongside a highly experienced driver," Marko said, per BBC Sport.

"This will give Carlos a different challenge and we will be keenly watching his progress there as he remains part of the Red Bull family. This is very good development for both Carlos and Renault and will also allow us to bring a new talent into F1."

For his part, Sainz also released a statement: "To be a Formula 1 driver for a manufacturer team is an honour and I hope to reward Renault's faith in me with my very best performances on track. The trajectory of Renault Sport F1 team is exciting and I'm proud to join at such an important time in their history."

And the son of the former double world rally champion, Carlos Sainz Snr, has tweeted a photo of himself eleven years ago, sat inside the cockpit of a Renault.

"Who would have told this little guy that 11 years later he would drive for that team. What a great honour."

Isn't it weird how these things have a funny way of coming back around?

For every winner there is a loser, though, and in this particular case it is Jolyon Palmer, who is now in real danger of being without a team next season.

