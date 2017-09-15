It really seems as though Arsene Wenger and his Arsenal side have failed to learn some lessons in the past few years.

In fact, one could argue the club has significantly regressed. Especially when you consider that they failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last term.

Lots of Arsenal fans have been frustrated with the club's activity in the transfer market the past few years and lay the blame squarely on Arsene Wenger's doorstep.

Even though the Frenchman splashed around £48 million on French forward Alexandre Lacazette this summer, that's nothing compared to what his rivals have generally spent.

And that's where Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes is Arsenal's greatest downfall - they fail to get better each year.

“Arsenal haven’t improved at the back since last season,” the former Liverpool man told the London Evening Standard.

“If you want to be successful, you have to have a strong defensive unit. But that’s what has let Arsenal down.

“Arsenal conceded 44 goals last season and that is far too many.

“You must aim to concede less than a goal a game, then that gives you a chance to challenge for the title.

“Just look at the last three champions: Chelsea last season (33 goals against), Leicester (36) and Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2015 (32).

“This is why I was very surprised Arsenal didn’t bring another centre-back in, especially as they are going to play three at the back a lot more."

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Southampton man Virgil Van Dijk in the summer, but after the Saints complained about the Reds making an illegal approach, the deal seemed to die.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, it was never resurrected. However, Chelsea and Arsenal were credited with an interest in the Dutchman but the fee proved too high.

“Arsenal and Chelsea wanted to sign Van Dijk and the £60-£70million fee talked about was an awful lot and shows there is a dearth of centre-backs. If you want a player of that quality, you have to pay it. If you don’t, maybe you don’t achieve the targets you have set for the club.

“Southampton didn’t sell Van Dijk, but Chelsea still went and brought in Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen [back from loan] and added to what they had.”

Carragher was a great defender, but you could argue he's an even be better pundit. He's got this spot on.

