Kristaps Porzingis has only been in the NBA for two years but he's already shown that he is destined to become a superstar.

The decision by the New York Knicks to draft him with the fourth pick in the 2015 draft was met with boos by their fans, but they've quickly been won over by his talent.

Porzingis will be the face of the Knicks franchise for years to come and their aim is to build around him as they hope to return to a competitive level.

In an indication of the big man's rise over his two seasons in the league, ESPN has placed him at number 22 in their annual player rankings.

Controversially, his teammate Carmelo Anthony was 64th which has caused a stir this week. But it makes for better reading for Porzingis who is already considered among the league's elite players and with good reason.

The 22-year-old has hit some impressive milestones during his two campaigns in New York, including an elite club he shares with only LeBron James.

KP and LBJ are the only players in NBA history to amass 1,000 rebounds, 150 made threes and 100 blocks in their first two seasons, per Ian Begley of ESPN.

But there is a more incredible stat that sees the Latvian stand alone. He is the only player to have compiled 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 250 blocks and 100 made three-pointers in his first two seasons.

Whether Porzingis deserves to be among the top 25 players in the league at this stage can certainly be up for debate, but the numbers are already backing him up.

He is nicknamed 'the unicorn' because of his unique ability to do almost anything on the court despite his lengthy 7'3" frame.

His blend of height, shooting, ball-handling and shot-blocking makes him the perfect modern day big man and will see him succeed in this current era.

If he makes the jump that the Knicks are hoping, he will almost certainly be receiving his first All-Star nod in February.

If the EuroBasket is anything to go by, we are likely to see the power forward take his game to new heights next year.

K-Porzee was one of the best players in the tournament and averaged 27.2 points per game as he led Latvia to the quarter-finals.

With Carmelo still in New York, Porzingis is still likely to be the second option on offence for the Knicks, but his time to shine in the Big Apple will come sooner rather than later. The sky is the limit for him.