Arsenal's Europa League opener against FC Koln started disastrously on Thursday night - in more ways than one.

Not only was kick-off delayed after 20,000 away fans tried to fight their way into the Emirates Stadium - literally - but when the game did start, the Gunners went 1-0 down inside 10 minutes.

David Ospina's failed clearance fell straight to Jhon Cordoba, who lobbed the Colombian goalkeeper from 45 yards.

Koln held on to their lead until half-time but when the game resumed, Arsenal took control and cruised to a 3-1 victory.

Substitute Sead Kolasinac levelled the scores with a thumping volley in the 49th minute before Alexis Sanchez made it 2-1 with a beauty from outside the box.

Hector Bellerin then put the result beyond doubt in the 82nd minute after Theo Walcott's initial shot was parried by the goalkeeper.

Arsenal fans made their frustrations known in the first half but ended up walking away pretty satisfied, especially so following the return of Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and after breaking his leg in April finally made his first appearance for Arsenal since August 2016.

And he was brilliant. Wilshere came on in the 68th minute and dominated in the middle of the park, injecting some much-needed power and directness into Arsenal's midfield.

Arsenal fans raved about the 25-year-old after the game and now a highlights reel has emerged showing exactly what he has to offer.

In the build-up to Bellerin's goal, for example, Wilshere produced a brilliant dummy that very few players have the intelligence to pull off.

Some supporters, like Piers Morgan, are even suggesting Wilshere is better than Aaron Ramsey and should replace the Welshman when he reaches full fitness.

Wilshere looks ready to fit his way back into contention for Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger insisting on Thursday that he can get back to his best.

"Yes, if he is injury-free he will come back," said the Frenchman. "His game, you have certainly seen the video of him when we played against Barcelona, his game is about that.

"He needs a little burst to get away from people because he can turn the game forward, and if you can turn the game forward you need your legs to get you out of pressure and that will come back.

"It is coming back in training as well. He is very hungry and sharp. As well, he is not completely at his best, but he is getting there every week.

"He enjoys being back and competing for his place and what I see in training is positive."

