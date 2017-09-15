We now know who will be challenging The Miz for the Intercontinental Title at the upcoming No Mercy PPV.

Up until this point, the sports entertainment company has yet to be very clear as to what they have planned. They will have to make a decision as the event is drawing closer with each and every passing week.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the original plan for the Intercontinental Title at No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) was a match between the Miz and Jason Jordan.

The status of the match being made for the event is up in the air. Miz has been involved in a few different feuds over the past few weeks. It looked like Jordan vs. the Miz was being built towards the event, but WWE went in opposite directions. Jeff Hardy won the battle royal and got a shot at the Miz and his title on Raw. Last week, Miz also started a feud with Enzo Amore.

It appears that WWE will be booking Jordan vs. Miz at the event at the last minute. Jordan is currently working live event matches against the Miz. He remains the favorite to be the Miz’s opponent at No Mercy.

The No Mercy pay-per-view event takes place in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. WWE has yet to announce the main event for the show. WWE could have Brock Lesnar v. Braun Strowman for the Universal Title or Roman Reigns vs. John Cena in a singles match headline the event. This will be an exclusive RAW brand event. The company has yet to finalize the lineup for the show, but here is the updated card:

--- Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Braun Strowman

--- Singles Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

--- Raw Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma

--- Raw Tag Title Match: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose © vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

--- Singles Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

--- Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville © vs. Enzo Amore

