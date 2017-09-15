Nobody enjoyed Floyd Mayweather’s victory over Conor McGregor last month more than 50 Cent.

The American rapper had actually fired shots at McGregor in the build up to the fight, posting a picture of himself and Mayweather during a FaceTime call on Instagram and writing: “It's 50, champ about to be 50-0, and the Little leprechaun is just the 50th Victim. Floyd said I'm a put the hand 🤚 of God on that boy. LOL”.

50 Cent’s animosity towards the UFC star came after McGregor called him a “b****” during the New York leg of his press tour with Mayweather.

“You and 50 are two fake money bi**es,” McGregor said to ‘Money’.

“He’s bankrupt and you’re about to be.”

But 50 had the last laugh, posting a series of images of Instagram mocking McGregor and celebrating Mayweather’s win.

He began by comparing an image of McGregor ‘hugging’ his opponent to the classic Jack and Rose scene in Titanic.

“What the f*** is going on. 👀 ok Floyd just knock this fool out,” he wrote.

More posts followed, including one of McGregor receiving a vicious punch from Mayweather.

50 wrote: “And this is for calling me a bitch. LOL 😆#50centralbet. Knocked the snot out your ass. 😂”.

50 CENT WAS ASKED ABOUT MCGREGOR FIGHT

50 isn’t McGregor’s biggest fan, then.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Tuesday and, naturally, the feud was brought up.

50 Cent was asked whether he could take McGregor in a fight, to which he replied: “In the street? Yeah! C’mon, he weighs 150 pounds, man!”

Please no. Mayweather vs McGregor, despite being an entertaining fight, was ridiculous enough.

50 continued by acknowledging that McGregor was simply doing his job to promote the fight when he decided to call the rapper out in New York.

“I was like, dude, this fool didn’t know if he was fighting Floyd or me,” he added, per MMAMania.

“I was like, ‘Where did that come from?’— you know? But he was doing his job; he was putting on a show and making sure everybody was paying attention.”

That is spot on. McGregor talked himself into the fight, provided drama throughout and ended up with $100 million.

