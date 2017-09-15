Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

50 Cent.

50 Cent responds when asked if he could beat Conor McGregor in a fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Nobody enjoyed Floyd Mayweather’s victory over Conor McGregor last month more than 50 Cent.

The American rapper had actually fired shots at McGregor in the build up to the fight, posting a picture of himself and Mayweather during a FaceTime call on Instagram and writing: “It's 50, champ about to be 50-0, and the Little leprechaun is just the 50th Victim. Floyd said I'm a put the hand 🤚 of God on that boy. LOL”.

50 Cent’s animosity towards the UFC star came after McGregor called him a “b****” during the New York leg of his press tour with Mayweather.

Article continues below

“You and 50 are two fake money bi**es,” McGregor said to ‘Money’.

“He’s bankrupt and you’re about to be.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals if The Miz and Daniel Bryan actually have heat with one another

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals if The Miz and Daniel Bryan actually have heat with one another

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

But 50 had the last laugh, posting a series of images of Instagram mocking McGregor and celebrating Mayweather’s win.

He began by comparing an image of McGregor ‘hugging’ his opponent to the classic Jack and Rose scene in Titanic.

“What the f*** is going on. 👀 ok Floyd just knock this fool out,” he wrote.

More posts followed, including one of McGregor receiving a vicious punch from Mayweather.

50 wrote: “And this is for calling me a bitch. LOL 😆#50centralbet. Knocked the snot out your ass. 😂”.

50 CENT WAS ASKED ABOUT MCGREGOR FIGHT

50 isn’t McGregor’s biggest fan, then.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Tuesday and, naturally, the feud was brought up.

50 Cent was asked whether he could take McGregor in a fight, to which he replied: “In the street? Yeah! C’mon, he weighs 150 pounds, man!”

Please no. Mayweather vs McGregor, despite being an entertaining fight, was ridiculous enough.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

50 continued by acknowledging that McGregor was simply doing his job to promote the fight when he decided to call the rapper out in New York.

“I was like, dude, this fool didn’t know if he was fighting Floyd or me,” he added, per MMAMania.

“I was like, ‘Where did that come from?’— you know? But he was doing his job; he was putting on a show and making sure everybody was paying attention.”

That is spot on. McGregor talked himself into the fight, provided drama throughout and ended up with $100 million.

Who would win in a fight between McGregor and 50? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals if The Miz and Daniel Bryan actually have heat with one another

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals if The Miz and Daniel Bryan actually have heat with one another

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again