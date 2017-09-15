Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Charlotte.

Backstage update on Charlotte’s return to WWE TV

One WWE star has been kept off of television over the past month.

That Superstar is former Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. If you recall, earlier this month, WWE had her do a backstage interview that was posted on WWE’s social media and YouTube accounts at the SmackDown Live TV event in North Little Rock, AR at the Verizon Arena. This led to speculation as to why the sports entertainment company did not use the second generation star on the show.

Flair has not been on WWE television since her father was hospitalized. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent surgery last month and was placed into a medically induced coma. Flair flew into Atlanta to be by her father’s side.

She did not appear at the Summerslam PPV (pay-per-view) in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She was scheduled to make several appearances as part of SummerSlam week to promote the upcoming event. However, she had to pull out of those appearances.

As a result of being by her father’s side during this difficult time, she has not been seen on SmackDown Live. What’s interesting is the fact that the former Raw Women’s Champion recently announced that she will be returning to live events and has worked those events.

Flair has taken the WWE by storm since being called up to the main roster in 2015 during the Women’s Revolution storyline. She has won championships both in NXT and on the main roster. Flair is still trying to find herself while competing on the blue brand as a babyface. For the majority of her career, she has worked as a heel. However, when WWE decided to trade her to SmackDown Live earlier this year during the Superstar Shakeup, they turned her to a babyface. This is an interesting move by the sports entertainment company as they need more female talents on the blue brand.

According to Cageside Seats, Charlotte will be promoting her book in the coming months and is apparently off TV only due to creative reasons.

Yes, you have the likes of Natalya, Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Carmella, but WWE is blowing through these matches by giving them away on free television. WWE may be waiting until October for Flair to return to TV to start the program with the MMA Horsewomen. Time will tell how all of this plays out.

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Charlotte
Vince McMahon
WWE

