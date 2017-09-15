Lonzo Ball's NBA debut is just over a month away but the anticipation has been evident in Los Angeles since the day he was drafted.

Since he was selected with the second overall pick by his hometown Lakers, the hype around the young point guard has been remarkable.

Lakers fans sold out Summer League arenas for the first time to catch a glimpse of their new star.

On the court, Lonzo didn't disappoint as he led the team to the championship and claimed MVP honours.

But bigger tests lie ahead as he'll be going up against the league's best players in one of the most talented positions.

It's fair to say that we are currently witnessing the best generation of point guards the NBA has ever seen and we are lucky to see star matchups in that position almost on a nightly basis.

That is the task that is awaiting Ball as he gears up to face the likes of Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, John Wall and many others.

But the 19-year-old also has the talent to worry those players and will have a huge role to play in running the team's offence and helping the Purple and Gold be more competitive.

His natural passing ability and court vision are second to none and he will rack up assists and give his teammates open shots with ease.

Head coach Luke Walton is likely to play through Lonzo and create a system that takes full advantage of his talents.

Speaking on the Lakers Nation podcast this week, Ball spoke about his relationship with Walton and the style he wants him to adopt.

“It’s early but you can already tell that he wants to play really fast," Ball said. "Every time he’s in there watching us play he’s always telling me to push the ball.

"He’s very supportive but at the same time, whenever I start messing up or I do something wrong he’s going to tell me about it. He’ll do whatever he can to help the team get to where it needs to be.”

As a former assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors, it's no surprise that Walton is looking to push the pace and play with a high-tempo style.

As we saw in the Summer League, Lonzo is great at getting out in transition and finding open players down the court while opposing defences are on their heels.

Above all else, the UCLA product is continuously praised for being able to make his teammates better, which is why president Magic Johnson was so keen to draft him.

The talented guard will get his first taste of NBA action on October 19 against the Los Angeles Clippers for what will definitely be a sold-out Staples Center.