WWE is considering calling up two NXT Superstars to the main roster soon.

Those talents are former NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, who have made a big impact on the developmental brand. The team, managed by Paul Ellering, is composed of Akam and Rezar. Their names are a play on the principle known as Occam's razor.

If you recall, the team made their televised NXT debuts on June 8, 2016 at NXT TakeOver: The End, attacking American Alpha after they had lost the NXT Tag Team Championships to The Revival. Ellering appeared on the ramp following the assault, signaling his association with the two.

Article continues below

On November 19, the duo won the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, defeating TM-61 in the tournament final at NXT TakeOver: Toronto. Fast forward a few months, at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, they won the NXT Tag Team Championship by defeating #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

Moving along, they retained the title at NXT TakeOver: Orlando by defeating #DIY and The Revival in a Triple Threat Tag Team Elimination match by eliminating both teams. Then at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, the duo participated in the first NXT TakeOver main event for the NXT Tag Team Championship by defeating #DIY in a ladder match to retain the title.

Article continues below

They then entered a program with the faction called Sanity. At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, the Authors of Pain lost the titles to Sanity, who were represented by Wolfe and Young after the latter replaced Killian Dain mid-match. This was the first time on NXT that the Authors of Pain were defeated.Once they were out of the title scene, they haven’t been used very much on NXT television, which airs on Wednesday’s on the WWE Network.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there has been talk of bringing former NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain to the SmackDown roster soon. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering would get the call-up with Akam and Rezar. It will be interesting to see when they get called up to the main roster and who their opponents will be.

What are your thoughts on WWE calling up the former NXT Tag Team Champions to the main roster soon? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms