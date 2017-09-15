The Houston Texans needed a boost after their embarrassing Week One loss against their divisional rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars, so it was the perfect time for them to play against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals.

Lead by their rookie quarterback DeShaun Watson, Houston picked up a 13-9 win against the Bengals on Thursday night to move to a 1-1 record on the season, while the troubles continue for Cincinnati as they move to a 0-2 record after two games played.

In his first start as a member of the Texans, and on his birthday, the rookie won the game for his team by scoring the only touchdown of the game, a 49-yard run inside the second quarter on what should have been a passing play on a 3rd-and-15.

Watson dropped to look for a pass but ultimately was forced to scramble out of the pocket, causing him to go on a magnificent run for a score. He finished the day completing 15-of-24 passing attempts for 125 yards.

Other than this highlight though, the game was mostly dreadful, but the end sure did make a few people jump out of their seat in amazement, as Texans star player J.J. Watt showed what the team was missing when he was out with a back injury.

In a last-ditch effort on the last play of the game, the Bengals offense passed the ball around several times across the field to keep the play alive to try and score and win the game.

However, they didn't take into account Watt, as he vigorously ended the game when a Bengals player came near him with the ball by spearing them to the ground with brute force.

Naturally, those talking about the game on social media saw the similarities between Watt's spear and a wrestling move you would see in the WWE. Videos have since been made with Jim Ross commentary audio of Watt performing his spear to end the game on Thursday night, and they're a joy to watch.

Here's another.

That's a spear Edge and Goldberg would be proud of.

Both teams will now appreciate the mini-bye they'll now be receiving after playing on Thursday night, as they both have difficult games in Week Three. Houston will be playing against the New England Patriots, while Cincinnati will be playing against the Green Bay Packers.

