Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Toure.

Liverpool fan makes brilliant Kolo Toure film after his retirement

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s easy to forget that Kolo Toure was actually a really good footballer at the height of his career.

The Ivorian has since become a cult hero amongst football fans around the world, helped by the ‘Kolo Toure’ song that has become famous.

But you don’t play for Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic during your career without being a very good player.

Article continues below

But Toure’s impressive career is now over.

The Ivorian left Celtic in the summer but has failed to find a club.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals if The Miz and Daniel Bryan actually have heat with one another

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals if The Miz and Daniel Bryan actually have heat with one another

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

But, instead of leaving football - and us - forever, Toure is back.

The 36-year-old has accepted Celtic’s offer of becoming the club’s technical assistant at Celtic Park. In doing so, he has confirmed his retirement from playing football.

"This is a new chapter in my career, a new beginning. The football is over now," Toure told the Celtic website

"I can officially say I am retired from playing and now I am fully concentrating on coaching."

Celtic FC v VfL Borussia Moenchengladbach - UEFA Champions League

And, to pay tribute to the likeable character, one Liverpool fan has created a little film trailer for him.

It’s bizarre, it’s strange - but it’s absolutely brilliant.

It begins with the likes of his brother, Yaya, Zinedine Zidane and Steven Gerrard speaking highly about Kolo. The story then takes a twist after Toure is sent to prison for taking weight loss pills - which he was once banned for doing whilst at City. It then turns out he has somehow escaped from prison.

Watch: Kolo Toure - the film

It sounds silly and it is - but just take a look:

Pretty hilarious, right?

Toure on working with Rodgers

Back to real life and Toure has paid tribute to Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers - who also managed him at Liverpool - ahead of his new role at the Scottish champions.

"I can learn so much from working with Brendan Rodgers," he said. "He is a top manager. I will be working with him and his staff very closely each day.

Celtic Training and Press Conference

"He is one of the best young managers in the world right now. What he's doing for Celtic is there for all to see. He's doing amazingly right now."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jamie Carragher
Kolo Toure
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
Daniel Sturridge

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals if The Miz and Daniel Bryan actually have heat with one another

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals if The Miz and Daniel Bryan actually have heat with one another

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again