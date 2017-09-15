It’s easy to forget that Kolo Toure was actually a really good footballer at the height of his career.

The Ivorian has since become a cult hero amongst football fans around the world, helped by the ‘Kolo Toure’ song that has become famous.

But you don’t play for Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic during your career without being a very good player.

But Toure’s impressive career is now over.

The Ivorian left Celtic in the summer but has failed to find a club.

But, instead of leaving football - and us - forever, Toure is back.

The 36-year-old has accepted Celtic’s offer of becoming the club’s technical assistant at Celtic Park. In doing so, he has confirmed his retirement from playing football.

"This is a new chapter in my career, a new beginning. The football is over now," Toure told the Celtic website.

"I can officially say I am retired from playing and now I am fully concentrating on coaching."

And, to pay tribute to the likeable character, one Liverpool fan has created a little film trailer for him.

It’s bizarre, it’s strange - but it’s absolutely brilliant.

It begins with the likes of his brother, Yaya, Zinedine Zidane and Steven Gerrard speaking highly about Kolo. The story then takes a twist after Toure is sent to prison for taking weight loss pills - which he was once banned for doing whilst at City. It then turns out he has somehow escaped from prison.

Watch: Kolo Toure - the film

It sounds silly and it is - but just take a look:

Pretty hilarious, right?

Toure on working with Rodgers

Back to real life and Toure has paid tribute to Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers - who also managed him at Liverpool - ahead of his new role at the Scottish champions.

"I can learn so much from working with Brendan Rodgers," he said. "He is a top manager. I will be working with him and his staff very closely each day.

"He is one of the best young managers in the world right now. What he's doing for Celtic is there for all to see. He's doing amazingly right now."

