Mamadou Sakho left football fans in stitches last year when he posted a video of a surprise meeting with then-Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi on Snapchat.

The Crystal Palace defender was recording on his phone while riding a motorbike - something we don’t encourage - when he spotted Matuidi in Paris.

“Paris is a small place look who I am running into. My man, Blaise, Blaise, Blaise, my man, my man,” Sakho calls out in the hilarious footage.

Matuidi, who left PSG for Juventus in the summer, was shocked at first, before then realising that it was Sakho shouting his name.

It was such a random video, made even more funny by Sakho’s enthusiasm.

And it would appear that PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa was inspired to feature in his own bizarre, rather dangerous, video involving a vehicle.

Kurzawa's video is crazy

The 25-year-old has posted a 22-second clip of himself handing over a PSG shirt to a supporter while on the motorway in a moving car.

It’s a class gesture from Kurzawa, heightened by the risk involved.

Yet neither the player or the recipient of the jersey seemed to care. The fan has a huge grin on his face while Kurzawa looks as calm as he would entering a letter into the postbox.

Check out the video below.

PSG have made an impressive start to the season

Kurzawa featured in PSG’s 5-0 victory over Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday as Unai Emery’s side continued their impressive form.

PSG lead the way in Ligue 1 with five wins from five matches and it’s hard to see anyone stopping their formidable front three of Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The trio have combined to score 16 goals already this season, staking a claim to be the finest attack in Europe.

Indeed, Marco Verratti believes PSG are “lucky” to have such a frightening offence.

"They are exceptional players,” the Italian said, per FourFourTwo.

"We are lucky to have them here. There are other very important attackers on other teams, but we have to think only of ourselves.

"They can decide the match at any time."

That ability to decide a match at any point will come in handy should Emery’s side reach the latter rounds of the Champions League, with much stiffer opposition to come.

