NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK has an amazing daily fantasy football game for the 2017 NFL season called 'NFL Challenge'

To play, all you need to do is register at www.nflchallenge.co.uk. Once you have done that, you can start building your team for the week ahead. Each team must consist of one passing offense, one rushing offense, one defense, one special teams/kicking, one quarterback, one running back, and one wide receiver.

However, there are some catches that players must be aware of throughout the season which helps to deliver on the 'challenge' prospect of this very interesting new daily fantasy football game mode.

Article continues below

As explained on their website, the selection restrictions that apply are as follows. Each NFL team can only be represented in your lineup once per week for all team-based fantasy position/categories (Passing Offense, Rushing Offense, Defense, & Special Teams/Kicker). You can't pick Seattle Seahawks' offense and defense in the same week.

These weekly selection restrictions do not apply to individual players. You are able to select multiple players from one NFL team. Example: You are able to select all New England Patriots, Tom Brady (QB), James White (RB), and Brandin Cooks (WR) as your three individual players for a specific game week.

Article continues below

You can only select a team unit (e.g. Falcons Passing Offense) or an individual player (e.g Tom Brady, Le'Veon Bell or Odell Beckham Jr) a maximum of five times for the entire fantasy season. So choose when you are going to play the big stars wisely.

So without further ado, here are GiveMeSport's 'NFL Challenge' selections for Week Two:

Passing Offense - Seattle Seahawks

Don't be scared by what happened to the Seahawks last week against the Green Bay Packers. This offense still means business this season despite the poor offensive line. First demonstrations of that will be shown this weekend vs San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners defense won't be as scary for the Seahawks as the Packers, so Wilson should have more time to go through his progressions and find the open target down the field to have a good game this Sunday. In his last two home games vs 49ers, Wilson has thrown for a combined 503 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions with 10 carries for 33 yards.

Rushing Offense - Oakland Raiders

Beast Mode is officially back in the NFL. After a season away, Marshawn Lynch came back to the league with a bang with the Raiders against the Tennessee Titans in Week One, and that trend looks set to continue in Week Two against the New York Jets.

The Jets defense simply couldn't handle LeSean McCoy, Mike Tolbert, and Tyrod Taylor when they against the Buffalo Bills a week ago, so Lynch should have another good game for fantasy owners that took a chance on him despite his year absence.

Defense - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After receiving an extra week off due to Hurricane Irma, the Buccaneers defense looks set to cause the Chicago Bears offense a lot of problems this week.

Gerald McCoy and co. should be able to dominate this matchup as Chicago has lost its top three wideouts from last season and won't have much firepower at all. The only threats they should have to worry about are Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, which they should be able to contain.

Special teams/Kicking - Arizona Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts are very depleted on defense right now, as shown by their terrible loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week. This is something which the Cardinals offense should be able to take advantage of and drive the ball down the field for many Phil Dawson kicks, all despite the loss of running back David Johnson.

Quarterback - Derek Carr

As we mentioned earlier, the Jets are going to have problems trying to contain Lynch in the Raiders' backfield. This means they have to show respect to him in their coverages, which could provide more time for Carr to throw.

Carr has 484 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in two career games against the Jets, and they just allowed Taylor to throw for 224 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week One.

That interception came off a deflection, which is a mistake Carr won't make. With Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree to throw to against a weak secondary, it should be an easy game.

Running Back - Dalvin Cook

Cook looks to be the real deal as he racked up 137 scrimmage yards against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The Vikings look to have a passing offense that needs to be respected this season by defenses, so the rookie running back could continue to put up good numbers.

That trend could continue this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as at home last season, their defense wasn't very good against the run. Granted, they have made improvements in their passing defense this offseason, so this is a risky play, but Cook is going to get a workload that should excite all those that select him this season.

Wide Receiver - Doug Baldwin

As mentioned earlier, the Seahawks passing attack should see improvements from their performance against the Packers when they play this week against the 49ers. One of the benefactors of this will be Doug Baldwin.

Baldwin is Wilson's top target and should be able to get more happen this Sunday than what he did against the Packers. With the quarterback having more time, he should be able to find his top wideout downfield. He had a great game in this fixture last season, bringing in eight targets for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms