To say Arsenal have a poor record at Stamford Bridge would be putting it mildly.

In recent years, Chelsea have looked forward to the visit of their London neighbours and with an enviable winning record to justify it. The Gunners have won just one Premier League game in west London in the past nine years - collecting seven defeats along the way.

That considered, it doesn't exactly bode well for Arsenal's visit to Chelsea on Sunday with Arsene Wenger's looking to rectify a fractured start to the season. Meanwhile, their opponents are hoping to truly dispel the memories of Burnley with a fourth consecutive win.

The former can at least draw inspiration on the last time they won away to Chelsea, though, with the victory coming in dramatic fashion in 2011.

Despite trailing 2-1 at half-time, Arsenal rallied and eventually romped their way to three points at 5-3. It proved a turning point in a season that had seen the Gunners start with a home defeat to Liverpool and an 8-2 massacre at Old Trafford.

The starting XI that Wenger fielded that day, contains some surprises too. And if this bizarre team could deliver the goods, perhaps the current confidence-lacking side can deliver the goods also.

Check it out below:

GK | Wojciech Szczesny

This was the Pole's breakthrough season at Arsenal but - three years later - the cracks in his once promising career at the Emirates emerged. Two solid loan campaigns with AS Roma see him waiting in the wings at Juventus as Gianluigi Buffon's replacement after a permanent exit.

RB | Johan Djourou

Incredibly, Djourou spent an entire decade as an Arsenal player and this period was arguably his most successful in the first team. The Swiss international was eventually moved onto Hamburg in 2014 and is now in the twilight years of his career at Antalyaspor with the likes of Samuel Eto'o.

CB | Laurent Koscielny

What a servant Koscielny has been for Arsenal. Practically picked out of the unknown in 2010, the 32-year-old has gone onto accumulate 292 appearances for the Gunners and endures as one of Wenger's greatest signings in recent times. Now vice-captain.

CB | Per Mertesacker

Another survivor, half a decade on and Mertesacker has now risen to the position of club captain at the Emirates. The German is entering his final season before retirement, bowing out of his Arsenal spell with three FA Cups and as many Community Shields.

LB | Andre Santos

Yes, once upon a time Andre Santos started for Arsenal and - believe it or not - he scored on this occasion. Since leaving Arsenal in 2013, his career has nosedived with mediocre spells in Brazil, India and Switzerland. He's now collecting dust in the Turkish second division.

CM | Aaron Ramsey

The Welshman had freshly returned from his broken leg when he turned out for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and was yet to hit his zenith of 2013-14. Ramsey is still at the Emirates but faces great competition in midfield after two uninspiring seasons.

CM | Mikel Arteta

An unexpected deadline day signing that season, Arteta became a steady hand in the Arsenal midfield and saw out his career in north London with 149 outings. The Spaniard now works as joint assistant coach at Manchester City alongside Pep Guardiola.

CM | Alexandre Song

Operating as the heartbeat of this post-Cesc Fabregas side, Song earned himself a surprise move to Barcelona at the end of the season. His spell at the Nou Camp crashed and burned as quickly as it came about with Song winding down at Rubin Kazan after two West Ham loans.

RW | Theo Walcott

Walcott produced one of his finest goals at Stamford Bridge in over a decade of service with the Gunners. Despite not truly reaching his potential under Wenger, the 28-year-old has been a consistent goal scorer and doesn't look to be leaving anytime soon.

ST | Robin van Persie

The hero of the day with a hat-trick against the Blues, RVP also collected the PFA Player of the Year Award and Golden Boot this season. He won the Premier League the following season with Manchester United before a period of stagnation saw him shipped out to current suitors Fenerbache.

LW | Gervinho

The Ivorian never really found his feet at Arsenal but did provide an assist for the Gunners' opening goal in this particular clash. A second season of weak showings saw an AS Roma move before he followed the crowd to China in 2016.

Do you think Arsenal stand a chance at Stamford Bridge on Sunday? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

