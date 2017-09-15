Jon Jones has finally broken his silence on his latest failed drug test.

It has been revealed over the past few weeks that the former UFC light heavyweight champion failed his second drug test under the USADA era. For a brief history recap, the UFC light heavyweight champion failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214. Due to that failed drug test, Jones has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the CAC (California Athletic Commission). Jones defeated Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California to regain the title. The event aired on PPV (pay-per-view).

Following Jones’ ‘B’ sample confirmed Tuesday that he had a steroid in his system in competition, the CSAC overturned the win to a no contest, and the UFC gave the title back to Cormier on Wednesday.

During all of this breaking news, Jones has stayed quiet aside from some weird messages that he has sent out via his official Twitter account. It should be noted that he specifically address these issues. On Thursday, he finally spoke about the drug test directly.

Jones took to Twitter and replied to a fan who was asking him to “just tell the truth” because “everyone will respect you more for it.” This led to Jones firing back by saying, “Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children, and I put that on my Heavenly Father.”

It appears now that Jones has publicly denied steroid use on this latest failed test that he is trying to use another “tainted supplement” excuse as to why he failed the test. This would make him seem that he unknowingly ingested the anabolic steroids that were in his system. It’s a smart move, to say the least.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is now facing a 4-year suspension and a pretty hefty fine. It has to be made clear that nothing, of course, is set in stone just yet. He has the right to due process, which will force all of us to wait it out and see how everything plays out.

Jones, who is considered by many to be the greatest of all time, turned 30 years of age last July. Unfortunately, has already lost his titles and years of his prime due to past issues.

