UFC

Georges St-Pierre.

Georges St-Pierre on why he will retire if he loses to Michael Bisping

Finally, Georges St-Pierre has returned to the sport of MMA.

The former UFC welterweight champion is back after he decided to take time off as an active MMA competitor. The MMA Legend is set to challenge for the UFC middleweight championship against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November.

This fight might not be a super fight in the eyes of the MMA community, but it has been a fight that has been talked about a ton as some fans like it, and some do not. It’s a valid question to ask how St-Pierre will look after a four-year layoff from the sport.

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title is expected to serve as the co-main event. The UFC will be adding more bouts to this card, and it will likely be stacked. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

St-Pierre spoke with The New York Post earlier this week to discuss his comeback and upcoming fight against Bisping. According to GSP, feels like the UFC’s drug testing program took a burden off his shoulders.

Also, St-Pierre made it clear that although he may say that he’s mentally rejuvenated, he is holding himself to do-or-die standards, which makes him feel that his fight with Bisping a “win or go home” scenario.

“It’s a different set of rules now, I was fighting against a whole system back in the day,” St-Pierre said. “I was very outspoken about the drug problem that we had, people made fun of me, ‘ahhh, he’s a paranoid guy, he says that as a way to go and retire.’ But look what happened now … a lot of the UFC champions have fall to the performance-enhancing drugs, getting caught.”

“If I ever lose, I’m retired, it’s finished for me. I’m one fight away from retirement,” St-Pierre said. “I don’t plan on losing but if I do, it’s finished.”

There will come a point where GSP needs to sit down and figure out what he is doing with his career. It’s one thing to say that his next fight that he loses is it for his career but to have that mindset going into a fight is a bad idea especially due to the fact that he has been out of the fight game for such a long period of time. MMA is evolving at such a rapid pace that GSP may have been left in the dust as a result of his hiatus.

Topics:
Michael Bisping
UFC
Dana White
Georges St-Pierre

