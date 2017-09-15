A clip of Billy Joe Saunder's son Stevie, aged just seven, hitting out at his father's opponent Willie Monroe Jnr at their pre-fight weigh-in has divided Twitter.

In what promises to be a make or break fight, Saunders defends a 24-fight unbeaten record when he makes the second defence of his WBO middleweight title against the American in London tomorrow, Saturday, night. For the winner of the Golovkin - Alvarez superbout in Vegas lies in wait for tomorrow's victor at the Copper Box Arena.

There was little hint of what was to follow at the weigh-in. Saunders' son watched on as the two fighters, separated only by the hand of promoter Frank Warren, squared up to each other.

In fact, the errant youngster had dutifully stepped from the scales amidst much frantic gesturing from an official. However, as his father flexed his biceps in a customary pre-fight pose, young Stevie drew gasps from the audience by punching and kicking the American in the leg in response to the American playfully planting a hand on his head.

One follower labelled the episode "embarrassing", accusing the Saunders/Warren camp of unprofessionalism whilst others preferred to see the lighter side, with one posting a clip of movie star Ryan Gosling doing his utmost to suppress laughter.

Watch the incident here:

Another asked: "How is this incredible or funny? That kid should be no where near the stage."

What measures and sanctions, if any, are taken by the authorities remains to be seen, but for his own part, Saunders has chosen to defend his son's actions, albeit on what appear to be the somewhat tenuous grounds of self-defence.

Saunders tweeted

Although his son showed no sign of feeling threatened by Monroe's actions, Saunders tweeted: "My sons been taught when A stranger puts their hands on them they don't know punch and run away self defence" [sic].

