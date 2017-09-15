After Arsenal returned to winning ways last week with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, they would have been hoping for another easy three points this week.

However, a glance at the fixture list certainly won’t excite Gooners.

That’s because they face a trip to Chelsea to take on the champions.

And Arsenal have a pretty wretched at Stamford Bridge in recent years.

In their last five visits to west London, Arsenal have lost all five - scoring twice and conceding fifteen in the process.

And Arsene Wenger’s side will be hoping to avoid the sort of result they suffered during their last visit to a top-six side - a 4-0 thrashing against Liverpool last month.

Gone are the days that a handful of Arsenal would walk into the Chelsea starting line-up.

In fact, how many Arsenal players would actually get into Antonio Conte’s XI?

Well, that’s why combined XI’s have been created.

We all enjoy having a go at picking our own combined XI’s and Paul Merson had the opportunity to do just that ahead of Sunday’s match.

And to say that he upset a few Arsenal fans would be an understatement.

Despite playing more than 300 times for the north Londoners in the league, Merson believes that just ONE player from his former side would get into Chelsea’s team.

Merson's combined XI

Take a look at his combined XI:

Arsenal fans react

And here is how Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter - who were far from happy with the club legend:

But Merson is willing to sit down with anyone disagreeing with him to explain his picks.

“I honesty can't make a case for anyone other than Alexis Sanchez, the clubs are chalk and cheese and it's sad. This is Arsenal versus Chelsea and I can only find one Arsenal player. Where has it all gone wrong?” Merson asked.

“Ten years ago I'd be fighting to get a Chelsea player in. I'm not being harsh. People will say I'm taking the mickey but I'd like to sit down with an Arsenal fan and discuss who would really get in.”

