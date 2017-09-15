Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Merson.

Paul Merson's Chelsea and Arsenal combined XI features just one Arsenal player

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After Arsenal returned to winning ways last week with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, they would have been hoping for another easy three points this week.

However, a glance at the fixture list certainly won’t excite Gooners.

That’s because they face a trip to Chelsea to take on the champions.

Article continues below

And Arsenal have a pretty wretched at Stamford Bridge in recent years.

In their last five visits to west London, Arsenal have lost all five - scoring twice and conceding fifteen in the process.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

WWE has big plans in place for Intercontinental Title at No Mercy [W.O.N]

WWE has big plans in place for Intercontinental Title at No Mercy [W.O.N]

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

And Arsene Wenger’s side will be hoping to avoid the sort of result they suffered during their last visit to a top-six side - a 4-0 thrashing against Liverpool last month.

Gone are the days that a handful of Arsenal would walk into the Chelsea starting line-up.

In fact, how many Arsenal players would actually get into Antonio Conte’s XI?

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Well, that’s why combined XI’s have been created.

We all enjoy having a go at picking our own combined XI’s and Paul Merson had the opportunity to do just that ahead of Sunday’s match.

And to say that he upset a few Arsenal fans would be an understatement.

Despite playing more than 300 times for the north Londoners in the league, Merson believes that just ONE player from his former side would get into Chelsea’s team.

Merson's combined XI

Take a look at his combined XI:

Arsenal fans react

And here is how Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter - who were far from happy with the club legend:

But Merson is willing to sit down with anyone disagreeing with him to explain his picks.

“I honesty can't make a case for anyone other than Alexis Sanchez, the clubs are chalk and cheese and it's sad. This is Arsenal versus Chelsea and I can only find one Arsenal player. Where has it all gone wrong?” Merson asked.

Gillette Soccer Saturday Live with Jeff Stelling

“Ten years ago I'd be fighting to get a Chelsea player in. I'm not being harsh. People will say I'm taking the mickey but I'd like to sit down with an Arsenal fan and discuss who would really get in.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paul Merson
Didier Drogba
Arsene Wenger
Eden Hazard
Football
Premier League
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Chelsea
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Arsenal's fans are fuming with what Lukas Podolski tweeted to FC Koln's fans

Arsenal's fans are fuming with what Lukas Podolski tweeted to FC Koln's fans

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again