WWE

The Miz.

The Miz breaks another incredible WWE record

The Miz is one of the best superstars in the WWE today and is arguably the best heel in the entire company because of the way which he wrestles in the ring and delivers his promos when a microphone is in his hand.

He's come a long way since debuting with the company over a decade ago, winning several different titles along the way including the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championship.

He has also been Mr. Money in the Bank, been part of the WrestleMania 27 main event alongside John Cena, as well as a Grand Slam Champion. Over the past week, he has added another impressive record to his resume.

The Miz is currently in his seventh reign as Intercontinental Champion and has been since he won the title against Dean Ambrose at Extreme Rules back in June earlier this year.

Over the duration of his seven reigns, he has held onto the Intercontinental title for combined 456 days as recognised by the WWE. This week, he passed the Honky Tonk Man for combined days holding the Intercontinental Championship, ranking him third on the list of longest reigning Intercontinental Champions.

He still has a bit further to go before he claims the number one spot on the list, as that is held by  Pedro Morales who held the title for 619 days. The second spot on the list is just under 100 days away, as that is held by Don Muraco at 541 days.

The Miz reflected on this incredible achievement on his Twitter account.

It's hard to imagine The Miz not becoming the longest ever reigning Intercontinental Champion before the end of his career, as he certainly deserves it for being one of the best heels in the WWE today.

