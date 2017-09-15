Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Isco has become a key part of Zidane's plans.

Isco reveals how he responded when Barcelona tried to sign him this summer

For a club supposedly in crisis, Barcelona have enjoyed a rather impressive start to the season.

After winning their opening three La Liga games without conceding a goal, Ernesto Valverde's men started their Champions League campaign by beating Juventus 3-0.

It's off the pitch, not on it, that there are problems at the Nou Camp.

Question marks remain over Lionel Messi's new contract, while one section of the board are reportedly attempting to force out president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The Blaugrana's transfer policy was called into question this summer, and it was Bartomeu who felt the brunt of the Barca fans' wrath.

Neymar joined PSG in a world record €222million deal, yet none of Philippe Coutinho, Marco Verratti, or Angel Di Maria was brought in with the money.

A €40m chunk of it was spent on Paulinho, with another good portion handed to Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele - undoubtedly a special talent, but one who is still developing and isn't expected to fill Neymar's boots just yet.

Barca really needed to make a statement this summer after missing out on the league and Champions League to Real Madrid last season.

Barca wanted Isco 

It seems they had one shock signing in mind, at least according to the player himself.

Isco has revealed that prior to signing a new contract at the Bernabeu, he held talks with their arch-rivals.

"There was some contact but I never listened to it,” the playmaker said, per Goal.

“My intention was always to succeed here in a team that had confidence in me. I want to consolidate my position as a starter and win many titles.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-LEVANTE

"The timing [of the new deal] is merely anecdotal, I could have renewed last year but I wanted to be focused on the season, I was always determined to re-sign."

Given that the potential signing of Di Maria was causing quite a stir because he spent between 2010-2014 with Los Blancos, just imagine the fuss if a current Real star crossed the divide.

Maybe it wouldn't have been quite Luis Figo-level hysteria, but Isco would definitely have become a hate figure.

Instead, he's becoming increasingly popular with Madridistas as he has taken full advantage of Gareth Bale being in and out of the team to become a key figure in Zinedine Zidane's line-up.

What did you make of Barca's summer business? Have your say in the comments. 

