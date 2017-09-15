Since his return to the company, fans are still waiting on Kurt Angle wrestle again.

Ever since it was announced that the former WWE Champion would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, fans started speculating that he would wrestle again in the biggest sports entertainment company in the world. Angle even believes that as he has stated his beliefs in various interviews.

However, instead of WWE booking him into a program right away, the company decided to go into a different direction with him as they fired fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as the general manager of Monday Night Raw and replaced him with Angle.

Some people believed that this was a way in order for Angle to pass his medical tests in order to get cleared to step back into the squared circle. Leading up to the event, there were even rumors that Angle would return to the ring at SummerSlam against Triple H. Obviously, that match didn’t happen.

By looking back at the angle, the belief was that WWE was doing his scandal storyline involving the WWE Hall of Famer in order to bring back Stephanie McMahon to television and lead to a rivalry with Triple H. However, that is not the case. Instead, WWE had Angle reveal that Jason Jordan was his illegitimate son.

The Raw general manager was interviewed by SEN Breakfast where he spoke about various topics including the potential of Jason Jordan and possibly getting in the ring again.

“I think Jason has a lot of potential. I think he’s going to be one of the more popular superstars down the road. He has a little bit of work to do – he’s a little bit shy – but as far as far as his athleticism, he’s one of the best we’ve got here. And I think this storyline is going to help him. Now, we haven’t really gritted down and gotten into the storyline, yet, but it’s going to happen eventually.”

“We’ve talked about it,” said Kurt Angle, “but, I haven’t taken the physical yet. Really? I don’t know – I don’t know when, or if, I’m going to. My guess is, I will – but I’m going to sit, and wait, and be patient, and see how it all plays out.”

What are your thoughts on Angle possibly wrestling again? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

