Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle discusses if he will wrestle again in WWE

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Since his return to the company, fans are still waiting on Kurt Angle wrestle again.

Ever since it was announced that the former WWE Champion would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, fans started speculating that he would wrestle again in the biggest sports entertainment company in the world. Angle even believes that as he has stated his beliefs in various interviews.

However, instead of WWE booking him into a program right away, the company decided to go into a different direction with him as they fired fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as the general manager of Monday Night Raw and replaced him with Angle.

Article continues below

Some people believed that this was a way in order for Angle to pass his medical tests in order to get cleared to step back into the squared circle. Leading up to the event, there were even rumors that Angle would return to the ring at SummerSlam against Triple H. Obviously, that match didn’t happen.

By looking back at the angle, the belief was that WWE was doing his scandal storyline involving the WWE Hall of Famer in order to bring back Stephanie McMahon to television and lead to a rivalry with Triple H. However, that is not the case. Instead, WWE had Angle reveal that Jason Jordan was his illegitimate son.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

WWE has big plans in place for Intercontinental Title at No Mercy [W.O.N]

WWE has big plans in place for Intercontinental Title at No Mercy [W.O.N]

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

The Raw general manager was interviewed by SEN Breakfast where he spoke about various topics including the potential of Jason Jordan and possibly getting in the ring again.

“I think Jason has a lot of potential. I think he’s going to be one of the more popular superstars down the road. He has a little bit of work to do – he’s a little bit shy – but as far as far as his athleticism, he’s one of the best we’ve got here. And I think this storyline is going to help him. Now, we haven’t really gritted down and gotten into the storyline, yet, but it’s going to happen eventually.”

“We’ve talked about it,” said Kurt Angle, “but, I haven’t taken the physical yet. Really? I don’t know – I don’t know when, or if, I’m going to. My guess is, I will – but I’m going to sit, and wait, and be patient, and see how it all plays out.”

What are your thoughts on Angle possibly wrestling again? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kurt Angle
Vince McMahon
WWE

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Arsenal's fans are fuming with what Lukas Podolski tweeted to FC Koln's fans

Arsenal's fans are fuming with what Lukas Podolski tweeted to FC Koln's fans

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again