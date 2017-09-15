It’s almost fight night fight fans.

Since the bout was announced, fans around the world have waited potentially to see it take place. That bout is the super fight for the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight championship between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The fight is slated to go down this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Vegas. It will be televised on HBO pay-per-view in the United States, on BoxNation Box Office in the United Kingdom, and on Space in Latin America.

If you recall, earlier this week while hyping the fight, Golovkin talked about they will spend some time feeling each other out before their fight becomes the unforgettable battle virtually everyone expects.

One person who doesn’t think it will take that long is Oscar De La Hoya, who predicted during Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take” that Alvarez, the Mexican icon his company promotes, and Golovkin will start trading punishing punches as soon as the fight starts. This will be a 12-round middleweight title bout.

“I can see this fight,” De La Hoya said, “I mean right from the first bell, forget about the warmup rounds, one through three, I think it’s gonna be just bombs away right from the start. I think once they get a taste of what they’re in against, I think it’s gonna be bombs away right from the start.”

De La Hoya also stated that this fight will resemble a longer version of the legendary three-round brawl between Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns. For hardcore boxing fans, Hagler was known for his granite chin and withstood some damaging punches from the hard-hitting Hearns early in their middleweight title fight in April 1985 to win by third-round technical knockout at Caesars Palace.

“This fight right here with Canelo and Triple-G takes me back to ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns,” De La Hoya said. “Three rounds of hell. I really think that Saturday night we are going to see nine or 10 rounds of hell. It’s gonna be a war.”

By looking back at the stats and their fights, Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) has showcased their iron chins during their careers. Golovkin is set to face someone who is dangerous counter-puncher who will look to attack his body and unload left hooks to his head.

“They’re gonna literally stand toe-to-toe, next to each other, and just whale away,” De La Hoya said.

