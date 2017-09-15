Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Neymar has been adapting to Ligue 1.

Marquinhos reveals Neymar has had a problem since moving to PSG

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So far, so good for Neymar at PSG.

The Brazilian swapped Barcelona for the French capital this summer in a world record €222million deal and has already recorded five goals and five assists from his first five games.

Critics will say that Ligue 1 is nowhere near as strong as La Liga and in the Champions League, the Parisians were only playing Celtic.

Article continues below

Those stats are pretty impressive in any competition, however, and perhaps he really is starting to emerge from Lionel Messi's shadow.

The 25-year-old's ultimate aim is to win the Ballon d'Or, something he felt he couldn't achieve playing alongside arguably the greatest of all time at the Nou Camp.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

WWE has big plans in place for Intercontinental Title at No Mercy [W.O.N]

WWE has big plans in place for Intercontinental Title at No Mercy [W.O.N]

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018: Top 10 rated players compared

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018: Top 10 rated players compared

PSG still have a way to go if they're to earn the respect of fans across Europe. They're clearly trying to build something around their formidable attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Edinson Cavani.

It's early days, but it certainly looks like they could be on the cusp of something special.

Nonetheless, while the former Barca superstar has been linking up brilliantly with his new team-mates and his communication doesn't seem to be holding him back, Marquinhos has revealed he has found the move challenging.

Neymar's problem in Paris 

"Ney' has had some difficulty (with the language), but he tries to ask me how to say things, like, how to ask for an orange juice in a restaurant," the defender said, via AS.

Their compatriot Dani Alves has had no such problems because he "has played with a lot of French players before, and he knows some words and understands it very well."

Celtic v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League

Reflecting on PSG's new attacking triangle, Marquinhos also admitted they have a little way to go before they fully understand each other.

"It was incredible to see their understanding in their first game they played (1-5 against Metz), however there are still some reactions and movements that they have to understand in each other," he added.

It's only to be expected that Unai Emery's side look potent after spending such extraordinary amounts of money.

With a little more time to adapt, it's quite frightening to think what a Neymar-led XI is going to look like come the business end of the season. 

Did Neymar make the right call moving to PSG? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar
Ligue 1
Football
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
La Liga

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018: Top 10 rated players compared

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018: Top 10 rated players compared

Details of Mourinho/Herrera bust-up explain why he's out of Man United side [Mail]

Details of Mourinho/Herrera bust-up explain why he's out of Man United side [Mail]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again