So far, so good for Neymar at PSG.

The Brazilian swapped Barcelona for the French capital this summer in a world record €222million deal and has already recorded five goals and five assists from his first five games.

Critics will say that Ligue 1 is nowhere near as strong as La Liga and in the Champions League, the Parisians were only playing Celtic.

Those stats are pretty impressive in any competition, however, and perhaps he really is starting to emerge from Lionel Messi's shadow.

The 25-year-old's ultimate aim is to win the Ballon d'Or, something he felt he couldn't achieve playing alongside arguably the greatest of all time at the Nou Camp.

PSG still have a way to go if they're to earn the respect of fans across Europe. They're clearly trying to build something around their formidable attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Edinson Cavani.

It's early days, but it certainly looks like they could be on the cusp of something special.

Nonetheless, while the former Barca superstar has been linking up brilliantly with his new team-mates and his communication doesn't seem to be holding him back, Marquinhos has revealed he has found the move challenging.

Neymar's problem in Paris

"Ney' has had some difficulty (with the language), but he tries to ask me how to say things, like, how to ask for an orange juice in a restaurant," the defender said, via AS.

Their compatriot Dani Alves has had no such problems because he "has played with a lot of French players before, and he knows some words and understands it very well."

Reflecting on PSG's new attacking triangle, Marquinhos also admitted they have a little way to go before they fully understand each other.

"It was incredible to see their understanding in their first game they played (1-5 against Metz), however there are still some reactions and movements that they have to understand in each other," he added.

It's only to be expected that Unai Emery's side look potent after spending such extraordinary amounts of money.

With a little more time to adapt, it's quite frightening to think what a Neymar-led XI is going to look like come the business end of the season.

