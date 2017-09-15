We might know why Finn Balor has yet to get his rematch for the Universal Title.

Balor is widely known for his tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) as Prince Devitt, where he is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. Balor signed with WWE in 2014 and was placed in NXT.

Balor became a one-time NXT Champion with his reign being the longest in the title's history at 292 days (although WWE recognizes it at 293). He was then called up to the main roster and beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam last year to win the WWE Universal Title. Balor became the first wrestler in WWE history to win a world title in their pay-per-view debut. Balor had to relinquish the title due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the match.

It’s well known by now that Brock Lesnar has been scheduled to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34. This has been the plan for a while now. At one point, WWE officials did talk about having John Cena take on Reigns at WrestleMania, but WWE briefly changed the SummerSlam main event from being Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman to Lesnar vs. Reigns.

The expectation is that Lesnar will remain the WWE Universal Champion heading into WrestleMania 34 next year. The feeling is that Reigns will be leaving New Orleans with the WWE Universal Title.

Jason Solomon recently stated on his podcast that the reason WWE hasn’t given Balor a rematch for the title is due to them not wanting him to get beat. He believes that Lesnar will keep the Universal Title until WrestleMania 34 where he drops it to Reigns.

He believes that Balor would be beaten by Lesnar and by not booking this match, WWE is protecting Balor. Solomon added that WWE has big plans for Balor, but they don’t want to feed him to Lesnar as they did with Samoa Joe.

Balor is set to take on former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt in a singles match at the upcoming No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) event later this month in Los Angeles, California at the Staples Center on the WWE Network.

What are your thoughts on this idea as to why Balor hasn't got his Universal Title match?

