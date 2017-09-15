Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

John Henry is going to have to invest in Liverpool's defence .

Liverpool fan shouts message to John Henry at Boston Red Sox game

Liverpool did some decent business this summer, but their biggest regret has to be missing out on Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds spent most of the transfer window chasing the centre-back, going to such desperate lengths that Southampton eventually threatened to report them for tapping him up.

A formal apology followed, but it was clear that they hadn't really withdrawn their interest.

Up until Deadline Day, a deal still looked possible simply because the former Celtic man was so determined to force a move.

Liverpool fans haven't forgotten about him either, as unsurprisingly, they've been plagued by defensive problems so far this season.

Having let three in on their opening day of the campaign against Watford, they shipped five against Manchester City last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp has got to do something. Van Dijk has made his feelings on the subject very clear to Mauricio Pellegrino, so few would be surprised if he followed Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, and Sadio Mane along the path from St Mary's to Anfield in January.

If owner John Henry has been watching for the last few weeks, he'll no doubt be happy to sanction spending upwards of £50million to get him.

Liverpool fans are desperate 

One Liverpool fan has at least tried to plant the idea in the American's head by shouting over to him during a Boston Red Sox game.

Not all Kopites approve of Henry's dual-involvement in US Sports and the English Premier League, but the supporter in question saw his opportunity to convince him.

Henry doesn't appear to respond to the fan in the video, yet this can't be the first time he's heard calls for the Dutchman's arrival.

Mohamed Salah was the club's headline signing this summer, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dominic Solanke, and Andrew Robertson have strengthened the squad.

Burnley v Southampton - Premier League

It's going to be very difficult for them to make concrete progress, however, unless they do something about their defending.

Dejan Lovren has struggled so far this season, with the Croatian international coming under fire for several of his performances.

For FSG, it's not going to be cheap to bring in Van Dijk - particularly if they face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Juventus as expected - but it may be their only option.

Would Van Dijk sort out Liverpool's defensive problems? Have your say in the comments.

Philippe Coutinho
Southampton
Football
Liverpool

