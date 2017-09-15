EA Sports reveal the top 10 dribblers on FIFA 18

This time in two weeks time and gamers around the world will have their hands on FIFA 18.

EA Sports have been whetting the appetites of millions of FIFA players by drip-feeding player ratings over the past week.

They also released the fastest players in the game.

Article continues below

Of course, having the ability to beat players with pace can be extremely effective on FIFA.

But pace isn’t everything.

Article continues below

You could have 99 rating for pace but not have the ability to keep the ball in close control.

That’s where dribbling comes in.

Dribbling stats on FIFA are one of the most important attributes when it comes to the best players in the game.

So it’s no wonder plenty of gamers will be studying the top 10 best dribblers ahead of the release of the game.

The top 10 best dribblers on FIFA 18

And here they are:

So, while Cristiano Ronaldo has the upper hand over Lionel Messi in terms of overall rating (94-93), the Barcelona superstar is far superior when it comes the dribbling.

Messi is rated the best in the game at running with the ball and has a mouth-watering 95 dribbling rating.

Messi’s former teammate trails him with by one mark, while Eden Hazard is in third with 92. Paulo Dybala is also above Ronaldo with a dribbling rating of 91.

Ronaldo is fifth while Thiago, Andres Iniesta, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Bernardo Silva make up the top 10.

Many of these players are playable in the FIFA 18 demo which will be released on Tuesday ahead of its official release on September 29.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms