Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Draymond Green.

Warriors' Draymond Green on those that say he's reached his peak

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Draymond Green has always had a chip on his shoulder ever since he was drafted by with the 35th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2012 draft.

Since then, there have always been doubters following Green, stating he wouldn't be able to cut it at the top level. Today though, through ESPN's #NBArank, the power forward is ranked as the 10th best player in the league.

He's constantly been told throughout his career that he has reached his ceiling and that he can't peak any higher. Now with two NBA Championships and an NBA Defensive Player of the Year award to his name after another incredible season, many are still giving him the same message.

Article continues below

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Chris Haynes about a number of different topics including whether or not the achievements he has managed to accomplish in his five-year career means he has officially reached his ceiling. 

Green certainly doesn't think so, as he said: "I've heard I've reached my ceiling since I was a sophomore in high school. Every year. It never fails. But the one thing I've never understood is how someone can say I've reached my ceiling when I know I'm one of the hardest-working players in the NBA.

"And I'll continue to hear that for the rest of my career. Reached a ceiling, reached a ceiling. And one day I will. Like I said about Melo, one day we all just slow down, and that's happened to Kobe Bryant, that's happened to Michael Jordan.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

"One day we all slow down, and Father Time is undefeated, as they say. Eventually I will reach my ceiling, but I know I'm nowhere near that right now.

"I think I'm just starting to scratch the surface of the player that I can be. I know I'll continue to get better. There's a lot of things that I want to accomplish. I want to continue to win championships. That's always the No. 1 goal for myself, is to try to win championships. Continuing to try to be an All-Star, especially in this stacked Western Conference. Continue to be an All-NBA performer and, most importantly, trying to build a résumé to one day that I can possibly enter into the Hall of Fame."

At his current pace, if Green keeps on winning championships and individual awards, it's going to be hard to argue against the case of having him enter the Hall of Fame one day.

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Topics:
NBA
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018: Top 10 rated players compared

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018: Top 10 rated players compared

Piers Morgan has made a huge statement about Jack Wilshere on Twitter after Cologne game

Piers Morgan has made a huge statement about Jack Wilshere on Twitter after Cologne game

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again