Draymond Green has always had a chip on his shoulder ever since he was drafted by with the 35th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2012 draft.

Since then, there have always been doubters following Green, stating he wouldn't be able to cut it at the top level. Today though, through ESPN's #NBArank, the power forward is ranked as the 10th best player in the league.

He's constantly been told throughout his career that he has reached his ceiling and that he can't peak any higher. Now with two NBA Championships and an NBA Defensive Player of the Year award to his name after another incredible season, many are still giving him the same message.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Chris Haynes about a number of different topics including whether or not the achievements he has managed to accomplish in his five-year career means he has officially reached his ceiling.

Green certainly doesn't think so, as he said: "I've heard I've reached my ceiling since I was a sophomore in high school. Every year. It never fails. But the one thing I've never understood is how someone can say I've reached my ceiling when I know I'm one of the hardest-working players in the NBA.

"And I'll continue to hear that for the rest of my career. Reached a ceiling, reached a ceiling. And one day I will. Like I said about Melo, one day we all just slow down, and that's happened to Kobe Bryant, that's happened to Michael Jordan.

"One day we all slow down, and Father Time is undefeated, as they say. Eventually I will reach my ceiling, but I know I'm nowhere near that right now.

"I think I'm just starting to scratch the surface of the player that I can be. I know I'll continue to get better. There's a lot of things that I want to accomplish. I want to continue to win championships. That's always the No. 1 goal for myself, is to try to win championships. Continuing to try to be an All-Star, especially in this stacked Western Conference. Continue to be an All-NBA performer and, most importantly, trying to build a résumé to one day that I can possibly enter into the Hall of Fame."

At his current pace, if Green keeps on winning championships and individual awards, it's going to be hard to argue against the case of having him enter the Hall of Fame one day.