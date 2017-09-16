Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

.

Saul Alvarez reveals who he would like to fight after Golovkin

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez back in 2013 was labelled as the next big thing in boxing, he was on course to set the boxing stage alight, offering anyone and everyone out. At 23, a phenomenally young age in the boxing world, he challenged Floyd Mayweather and by his own admission, was outclassed in every department.

Since his trauma of fours years previous, he has scratched and clawed his way back to the top and on Saturday, the Mexican headlines the main event of one of the most anticipated boxing bouts in recent history. 

The now 27-year-old pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, according to BoxRec, is looking to prove the doubters wrong and silence his critics who don't believe he can fulfil the potential he obviously once had.

However, it seems as though Canelo is not all that fearful of what awaits him this weekend, as his main concern seems to be calling out the once again retired Floyd Mayweather, who is still the only competitor in Saul Alvarez's 51 fight career, to tarnish his record.

"It would be good. That is a thorn I have and I would like to take that thorn out." Canelo said, as per The Mirror.

Canelo may just be calling out the undefeated megastar to distract his own mindset away from the problem of Golovkin in less than 24 hours time. On the other hand, Alvarez doesn't seem to be all caught up on the idea of a revenge or repeat showdown with Mayweather.

"But it is not an obsession. If it happens, great. If it doesn't, that is OK, too.".

Furthermore, he acknowledges that he was far too young and inexperienced to take on a veteran of Mayweather's standard at that stage in his career, but a lot of positives were taken from the only loss on his boxing CV.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Canelo Alvarez

"Was I too young? Most definitely. It showed but what I won out of that was the experience. I learned a lot from that fight. I don’t take it today as a defeat, I take it as an experience. I learned a lot in that fight.".

Whether Floyd would be interested in a sequel to their 2013 encounter would be the most important question, as money is surely not a factor for Mayweather anymore after his win over McGregor.

Although the allure of beating the now near-finished article that Canelo is, may just tempt the head of Mayweather Promotions into one last outing.

