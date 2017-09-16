Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Mourinho managed Rooney for a season at United.

Jose Mourinho explains why Wayne Rooney had it 'easy' for his goal record

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wayne Rooney will return to Old Trafford tomorrow with his reputation somewhat diminished, but no less of a Manchester United icon.

The Everton star's off-field problems have been well-documented in recent weeks, and it's fair to say he's only at Goodison Park at all because he had gradually fallen out of Jose Mourinho's plans.

In his final season with the Red Devils, the former England captain started just 15 Premier League games, scoring five times.

Article continues below

United have no shortage of goalscorers now, especially as Romelu Lukaku went the other way in a £75million deal at the same time as Rooney joined the Toffees.

There are obviously going to be comparisons between the two players, though Mourinho has discouraged them.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

“Wayne arrived much earlier than that [Lukaku was 24 when he signed for United]," the Special One said, per the Telegraph.

And explaining why the Belgian is unlikely to equal Rooney's incredible tally of 253 goals for the club - a record which saw him surpass the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton - Mourinho inadvertently poured cold water on Rooney's achievements.

“I think Wayne spent probably 10 years of his career in a different Premier League than you have now," he added.

Rooney had it easy 

“A Premier League where it was easier to score goals, not just because of the difference between the top teams and others, but also because of the profile and the tactical interpretation of the competition.

“I think this Premier League is much more defensive minded, and much more difficult.”

The 31-year-old's manager was keen not to take too much away from his tally, explaining:

“I think sometimes, in this country, the word legend comes too easily. It is used too easily, but he deserves that title.

FBL-EUR-C3-ATALANTA-EVERTON

“He's a real legend of the club. The number of appearances, goals, trophies, clearly he's one of the most important players in the history of Manchester United. I think the stadium will show him the respect he deserves. I hope before the match and after - but not during it.”

All eyes at United are now on Lukaku, who has had a blistering start to life at the Theatre of Dreams.

The striker has hit five goals in his five games this season and even if he's unlikely to ever equal Rooney's heights, he's already on his way to making a massive impact.

What do you make of Mourinho's comments? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Everton
Football
Manchester United

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again