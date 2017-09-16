For many boxing fans, Gennady Golovkin versus Canelo Alvarez is the real big fight of 2017.

After the Frankenstein match-up that saw Floyd Mayweather claim a tenth round stoppage win over UFC’s Conor McGregor, the T-Mobile Arena will host a more orthodox clash of the titans this weekend.

And – like any exciting sporting bout – nobody quite knows how to call it.

Golovkin enters the fight with an unblemished record and only four fighters have ever survived 12 rounds in the ring with him. Nevertheless, there were certainly signs of weakness in his recent fights with Kell Brook and Daniel Jacobs.

His Mexican opponent isn’t far behind him, though. The aforementioned Mayweather is the only fighter to ever overcome Alvarez who is close to a half century of wins and has never tasted canvas.

Anthony Joshua, however, has a rather clear opinion of who will be claiming victory in Las Vegas.

In fact, the heavyweight champion has made no secret of the fact he’s in team Canelo in the weeks building up to the bout. He cites his long support for 27-year-old and his superior speed and agility as reason for his prediction.

He reiterated these thoughts in an interview with the BBC in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium ahead of his own clash with Kubrat Pulev on October 28.

Furthermore, Joshua made an inspired observation about Golovkin that almost every boxing fan will have missed. Namely, that GGG has an identical unbeaten record to Mike Tyson when he lost his 0 in 1990.

Tyson didn’t just lose, though; he was on the receiving end of one of the biggest underdog stories in not only boxing, but sporting history.

Buster Douglas entered the fight in Tokyo with five losses to his name already and simply wasn’t given a chance. Yet, come the tenth round he had floored the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of a generation.

Suddenly his proud 37-0 record was blotted with a first entry into the losses column with Tyson losing his WBA, WBC, IBF and lineal heavyweight titles in the process.

Golovkin’s record going into the Alvarez fight? 37-0.

It’s fair to say too, that Alvarez certainly has higher hopes than Douglas who lasted as heavyweight champion of the world for all but eight months.

He’s seen as the perfect man to finally take advantage of the cracks in GGG’s invincibility that have been aired in recent months.

While Joshua’s observation, albeit inspired, is perhaps just coincidence, it goes to show that a 37-0 record doesn’t make you Tyson and even if it did, that’s no guarantee either.

Who are you backing on Saturday - Golovkin or Alvarez? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

