Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane when they welcome Burnley to Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Of all the sorry talking points from last weekend's 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City, the 25-year-old's sending off was the most controversial.

The Senegal international raced goalkeeper Ederson to the ball and at the crucial moment, put in a high boot.

It looked like an accident, but it was still dangerous and left the Brazilian needing treatment.

Not everyone agreed with John Moss' verdict. The referee came under fire from Gary Lineker, who branded the decision "rubbish" on Twitter, presumably because in his day it was alright to kick another player in the face.

If anyone needs a reminder, here's the incident below:

Mane himself issued a heartfelt apology and has confirmed he's learned from it.

What exactly has he learned? To be even quicker in future, if that's even possible.

"Honestly, I think in the next time I will get the ball before him," he said, per the Independent.

"My intention was not to hurt the goalkeeper. It was bad and I wish him the recovery to come back healthy.

Mane has apologised

"I think it was a challenge for the ball. Honestly, I was going for the ball, I didn't have intention to hurt him because I am not that kind of player so I wish him a quick recovery.

"I made contact and it was not what I wanted to do so I apologised to him. It is part of football so I cannot change anything.

"I don't have his number so I just posted messages for him. I think he saw them."

When Moss went to his pocket, a lot of Liverpool fans will have been expecting nothing more than a yellow. They were left disappointed, as was Mane.

"Honestly, I was focusing more on the goalkeeper than the card so when I saw the red card I was surprised because I was expecting maybe a yellow card," he added.

The debate over the winger's dismissal has been done to death, but as far as Jurgen Klopp is concerned, all that really matters now is that he won't have him available against the Clarets.

On a more positive note, Philippe Coutinho is expected to make his long-awaited return as his side look to put the City result behind them.

