On December 9th, history will be made as two double Olympic gold medalists come face-to-face in a professional boxing ring for the first time.

The undefeated Guillermo Rigondeaux (2000 and 2004 Olympic gold medalist) will move up to super featherweight to fight the man they call Hi-Tech, for his WBO super featherweight belt.

Vasyl Lomachenko, arguably the more well-known fighter of the two and Olympic champion in 2008 and 2012, has acquired a huge following in a short space of time, particularly through social media as his one-sided bouts have produced a number of phenomenal highlight reel displays.

His amateur career ended with an astonishing 397 fights, only one of which ended in defeat, a stat that he unsurprisingly avenged, to put this into context, Floyd Mayweather's amateur record stood at 84 wins and 8 losses.

Guillermo Rigondeaux on the other hand, although a southpaw boxer, is a very different type of fighter to the Ukrainian hitman. Rigondeaux, at 36 years of age, has conquered all that has been available to him in boxing, effective much more as a defensive counter puncher, his style has earned him World bantamweight and lightweight titles, with his sole intention now being to dethrone the top man in the featherweight division.

"Rigo wants to and has to make a statement, and this is the fight he can make a statement in. He feels he can beat anybody. He realizes Lomachenko is a tough fight, but if this is made, it is a great fight for fans and a great fight for boxing." insisted Dan Rafael of ESPN.

Both camps have been heavily interested in the idea of seeing these two icons of their respective divisions go at one another in a bout that has never been seen in professional boxing for a long time.

"Given this is something that has never happened in boxing, when the historians write about boxing years and years from now, this is going to be a fight they mention." Top Rank chairman and founder Bob Arum stated.

Boxing fans now are undoubtedly in a state of ecstasy with Canelo vs GGG less than a day away, added to which today is this huge announcement of another super fight at arguably the most well-known venue in sport.

Stylistically this fight on paper seems like a match made in heaven, with one dominant power puncher going toe-to-toe with one of the best counter punchers and top ranked pound for pound athletes in boxing.

However, whatever the outcome, this fight will be unmissable as an event that will forever be etched in history.

