Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Marcelo and Messi.

Marcelo names his toughest ever opponent - but snubs Lionel Messi

Marcelo has been a constant in the Real Madrid side ever since he signed for the club from Fluminense in January 2007.

The Brazilian has played 415 times in all competitions for the Spanish giants, under the guidance of eight different managers.

During that time, he’s lifted four La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

Not a bad career.

Whilst at Madrid, Marcelo has come up against some of the best players in world football as Real go for Champions League and La Liga glory each season.

But who is the best player Marcelo has ever played against?

You wouldn’t be blamed if your first thought is Lionel Messi. After all, Marcelo has played against the Argentinian at least twice every season for the past 10 years.

Marcelo's toughest opponent

But the left-back has incredibly snubbed Messi.

So, who did he pick?

“And the [toughest] rival is Neymar,” Marcelo said, per The Sun.

We probably shouldn’t be too surprised that Marcelo picked his compatriot in all honesty.

FBL-WC-2018-BRA-TRAINING

Marcelo's best teammate

Marcelo was also asked to name the best player he’s played with.

This time, Marcelo sprung no surprises and went for current teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I have played with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and [Ruud] van Nistelrooy, but you know who the best is: Cristiano [Ronaldo] — he is the most complete,” he said.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-ATLETICO

Marcelo's best manager

And having been managed by the likes of Fabio Capello, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, Marcelo also had a tough choice when it came to choosing his best manager.

But, once again, Marcelo decided to be sensible and chose his current boss at Madrid.

“[Zinedine] Zidane,” he said.

“Without even speaking to him, he understands me — just with a look.

FBL-EUR-C1-WOLFSBURG-REALMADRID

“Who knows? Maybe it’s because he was a player. It is difficult to unite a team with so many great players in such a short space of time.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

