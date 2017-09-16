September has arrived and Harry Kane is once again scoring goals for fun.

Since his annual August goal drought ended, the striker has scored six goals in all competitions for club and country.

Prior to his brace against Borussia Dortmund, the Tottenham star admitted he hoped the Champions League would provide an outlet for him to finally prove he's world-class once and for all.

"I want to break into that world-class bracket. To do that you have to play well in the Champions League," he told a press conference.

"The Champions League is a big stage. All the best players in Europe, if not the world, are here. And to be the best you have to produce your best against the best."

Kane was already in celebratory mood after hitting his 100th goal for Spurs in the weekend's 3-0 win over Everton - even if it was quite obviously supposed to be a cross.

That led to Mauricio Pochettino being asked to recall his favourite of the 24-year-old's ton, and there are quite a few special moments to choose from.

Kane's screamer against Arsenal that put the Lilywhites top of the league, albeit for 13 minutes? His long-range strike against Chelsea at White Hart Lane?

Pochettino's favourite

Pochettino's choice was Kane's winner against Aston Villa in 2014, just a few months into the Argentine's reign.

Tottenham had been trailing 1-0 before a Nacer Chadli equaliser, and Kane completed the comeback with a brilliant free-kick.

Check it out below:

It may have taken a deflection, but it meant a huge amount to Pochettino. In fact, he credits that strike with keeping him in a job.

"Maybe I can find many other goals that were fantastic but for me the goals are related to emotion, in the period you are living," he said, quoted via talkSPORT.

"For me that goal was an amazing goal because it meant for us, for everyone, the possibility to stay here today.

"It's true, the team were 14th or 13th and we were a little bit under pressure because the team were there and play well, but not win games.

"Always in football, when you don't get good results, the first to be sacked is the manager. That is why that goal allowed us to carry on working and try to change the club."

Two title challenges later and Daniel Levy must be mightily glad he persevered with his manager.

What's your favourite Kane goal for Spurs? Have your say in the comments.

