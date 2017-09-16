Official online NBA destination in the UK

Paul Pierce.

Paul Pierce explains why he decided to end his feud with former teammate Ray Allen

Following his retirement from the NBA after 19 stellar years, Paul Pierce is in a good place in his life right now.

With his career now over, the Boston Celtics legend is ready to let bygones be bygones and let go of any grudges he held from his time as a player.

Pierce began by finally ending his feud with former teammate Ray Allen this week as he posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with phrases in the caption like, "Time to bury the hatchet" and "get the band back together".

'The Truth' is, of course, referring to other former Celtics who also have a long-standing rift with Allen such as Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo.

Allen and Pierce posed for their photo together during a trip to China but upon his return to the States, the latter was asked about why he felt it was time to forgive and forget.

“I said, even months ago, ‘We gotta come together at some point,’ ” Pierce told CSNNE. “We gotta let it go at some point. I figure if it’s gonna happen, maybe I’ll be the one, the mediator.

“It left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth, no doubt. But at some point, you have to grow out of it. We’re out of the game now as far as me and Kevin (Garnett) and Ray. I’m over it. It happened then. It was a long time ago. But at the end of the day you have to realise, Ray helped this become what it was when we were here.”

“Eventually we get over things and move on, just like in relationships, good and bad relationships do. We hugged, talked about it and it’s over with. We’re going to be linked together for life, whether we like it or not. Eventually, we have to make up.”

In an interview with Chinese outlet Tencent, Allen also stated that he has no ill will towards his ex-teammates or the Celtics organisation.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six

The feud was created by the sharpshooter's decision to join the Miami Heat, who was Boston's biggest rivals in the Eastern Conference at the time.

According to Pierce and KG, Allen didn't tell them he was departing which ultimately caused the breakdown of their relationship.

But with those players retired now, it'll be interesting to see if Garnett is willing to follow Pierce in burying the hatchet with Allen.

Having won a championship together in 2008, they share a special bond and it would be nice to see them all hash out their differences once and for all.

