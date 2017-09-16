The mega-fight between two giants of combat sport, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is still fresh in the memory of fans across the globe.

Not a month has passed since the fight took place at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Nevada and the success and interest it prompted has inspired much discussion of future crossover clashes.

But rather than the prospect of a Mayweather-McGregor sequel, it would instead involve former heavyweight champion David Haye and UFC star Jimi Manuwa.

The 36-year-old Brit is still recovering from the ruptured Achilles he suffered during his defeat to Tony Bellew in March this year, while Manuwa’s fight against Volkan Oezdemir this summer didn’t end in his favour as he succumbed to a 42-sec KO in UFC 214.

The duo have been in talks for some time to make the bout a reality and were also seen to be in conversation during Aaron Chalmers' win at BAMMA 31.

The light heavyweight MMA ace later confirmed that the fight might come to fruition in 2018.

“The fight is on," Manuwa told MMAuno - see the video below.

“I want it, he wants it. He says he has to fight a couple more fights before we are going to do it.

“It'll be the beginning of next year, by the end of the middle of next year.”

It is believed before the Manuwa fight can be formalised Haye would like to take on Tony Bellew in a rematch and then face Joseph Parker.

Haye and Manuwa will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Mayweather and McGregor, the money-fight being extremely profitable for both parties concerned.

Experts are of the opinion that such cross-sport bouts will be seen more in the upcoming years as it draws interest and more importantly, crowds from both formats, adding massive financial gains.

Only time will tell if the British pair of ‘The Hayemaker’ and the 'Poster Boy’ can generate the same hype as their predecessors.

