The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics completed the blockbuster trade of the summer as they swapped All-Star point guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas.

The deal also saw the Cavs receive Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick, via the Miami Heat.

With the two franchises meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they are already the favourites to lock horns for the right to come out of the east again.

With that in mind, both teams are likely to lean on their new recruits for inside information and tactics.

Thomas, however, has taken matters into his own hands and decided to deliver a scouting report through his own accord.

In an Instagram picture posted by Celtics center Al Horford of him working on his moves in the gym, Isaiah hilariously decided to comment with the words: "Going left spin back right hook off the glass lol. I got the scouting report lol."

This will already be valuable information for Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and the rest of the team's coaching staff.

The two-time All-Star is showing that he's already looking to take care of new family business for the upcoming season.

But having overcome Horford consecutively over the last three seasons, it's fair to say the Cleveland players will not be too worried about him and have a pretty good idea of how to nullify him.

Having reached seven straight finals, it's probably more important for the C's to get intel from Irving on how best to try and stop LeBron James and end his path to the biggest stage.

For IT, however, his only aim at the moment should be to get himself back to full health to try and help the Cavs on the court.

The 28-year-old is suffering from a severe hip injury and could be out until the All-Star break at the earliest.

In his absence, the Wine and Gold are likely to deploy Derrick Rose and Jose Calderon as their point guard combination in the early months of the campaign.

The Cavaliers and Celtics meet on the opening night of the new season on October 17 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Despite Thomas not being available, it will still prove to be a mouth-watering contest as Kyrie makes his first outing as an opposing player in The Land.