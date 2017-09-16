The world is talking about Kevin Owens right now, and rightfully so after his antics earlier this week on SmackDown LIVE.

Not only was he given the honour of standing opposite Vince McMahon in the ring during a promo, but he attacked Vince shortly after his match against Shane McMahon was made official for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

HELL IN A CELL

The former Universal Champion cleverly fooled Vince into taking a headbutt and a subsequent beatdown - concluded by a Frog Splash - after claiming that he was provoked by a McMahon and now has the chance to end his rivalry with the SmackDown LIVE commissioner inside of the hellacious structure next month.

Shane’s feuds since his return haven’t really been long-term, and it looks like his match with The Prizefighter will be a one-and-done situation in Detroit, Michigan before Owens turns his attention elsewhere in what could be a brilliant feud on the blue brand.

According to PWInsider, there is speculation that WWE officials are planning a feud between Owens and Bobby Roode shortly after the Hell in a Cell event.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it’s thought that the Glorious one will be taking on Dolph Ziggler in his first feud since being called up from NXT with WWE intent on booking him as a face, and a feud against Ziggler is perhaps a good first feud to book.

GLORIOUS

Following that, it’s thought that Owens will be able to do almost anything based on his momentum and the higher-ups could use him to help elevate Roode.

They’re both very experienced so it could prove to be something special, and the battle between the former NXT Champions can help both men gain plenty of credibility. Roode is ridiculously over with the fans and a strong showing against Owens builds his credibility as a face, while Owens’ continuous despicable acts will see him remain a top heel on Tuesday nights.

You could argue that a feud of this stature probably belongs on a big four pay-per-view, especially since the interest is bound to be through the roof, but by the sounds of things, it seems like WWE could be giving this one to the fans sooner rather than later.

Owens is a proven star on the main roster already, and despite Roode’s vast experience, he’s only just establishing himself on the main roster and getting his feet wet, so this would be the perfect way to give him a rub as he enters the big time.

Would you be interested in a feud between Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode?

