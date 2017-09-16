Something is beginning to annoy Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain

There’s an argument to be made that the best attacking trio in world football right now doesn’t come from La Liga.

We haven’t seen enough of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele to pass judgement, while Karim Benzema’s hamstring injury means it could be some time before BBC - Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo - take to the stage together for Real Madrid.

There are no such problems at the Parc des Princes, however, where Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe have torn through every defence they’ve faced this season.

Already this season, the three forwards have combined to score 16 goals for Paris Saint-Germain.

So PSG’s decision to splash the cash on Neymar and Mbappe in the summer already looks justified.

The Parisiens made Neymar the most expensive player in history when they paid Barcelona £198 million for the Brazilian, while Mbappe’s initial loan move from AS Monaco will become a £168m permanent deal in 2018.

Despite the early success - PSG have won all five Ligue 1 matches and destroyed Celtic in the Champions League this week - trouble could be on the horizon, if SFR Sport are to be believed.

Why Neymar is getting annoyed

There are many mouths to feed at PSG and it’s claim that Neymar is beginning to become irritated at not being the number one penalty taker.

That honour is instead bestowed upon Cavani, who scored from the spot in the 5-0 win over Celtic on Tuesday.

Watch: Cavani doesn't let Neymar take PSG penalty

There was an incident last month in PSG’s match against St. Etienne when Neymar was caught seemingly asking Cavani if he could take a penalty, with the Uruguayan refusing.

Yet much has been made about Neymar’s quest to win the Ballon d’Or and SFR Sport claim he has privately been complaining about being behind Cavani in the pecking order, thus denying him the chance to add some extra goals to his tally.

Messi would let Neymar take penalties at Barcelona

Back in 2015, Neymar said he was left “speechless” when Messi let him take a penalty in Barcelona’s 8-0 win over Cordoba.

“It's a detail I will never forget,” the Brazil international said, per Sport.

“He could have scored a hat-trick, but he left the penalty to me. It left me without words. I learn a lot from him, both on and off the pitch.”

It doesn’t seem as if Cavani will be quite so accommodating.

Watch: Messi lets Neymar take a penalty

