Fernando Alonso still stalling over new McLaren deal

McLaren's underwhelming performance in Formula 1 over the last few years has put even more pressure on the team to retain the services of Fernando Alonso.

Alonso has repeatedly voiced his concerns regarding the reliability issues and has not held back on his opinion, both to the team as well as the media.

However, the UK-based outfit are set to end their disastrous partnership with Honda in 2018, recently announcing ahead of the Singapore GP, that the team will switch to Renault as their engine suppliers from next term.

Alonso was one of the pivotal factors for McLaren coming to such a drastic decision, as they believe signing with a new engine provider will appease the Spaniard and convince him to extend his deal.

But it hasn't worked out quite like that as it appears Alonso is still stalling over a new contract, according to The Sun.

The two-time world champion currently pockets a whopping £25m-a-year but he is hopeful of securing an even better deal which will include fewer sponsorship commitments and could allow him to compete in the Indy 500 again or Le Mans.

However, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari have all filled their seats for 2018 so Alonso is still expected to sign an extension with his present employers.

Under pressure McLaren team boss, Zak Brown has spoken highly of the new engines from Renault and expects significant improvements in terms of performance in 2018.

“The announcement gives us the stability we need to move ahead with our chassis and technical programme for 2018 without any further hesitation.

“As an organisation, McLaren has always worked extremely hard to form lasting partnerships with its technical suppliers.

“We're convinced that we can bring real value to Renault Sport Racing as we work alongside it to develop this current power unit into a regular race winner.”

