Throughout the summer months, Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk was regularly linked with a mega-money move to Liverpool.

In fact, the two parties were so intent on thrashing out a transfer that the south coast club had to step in, condemning Jurgen Klopp's side for their illegal 'tapping up' of the Dutch defender.

Liverpool actually had to issue a public apology for their actions, however, despite the incident, the club continued to keep an eye on Van Dijk's future.

The former Celtic man appeared desperate to move to a bigger club, with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal also expressing an interest in the 25-year-old.

Nevertheless, once the window closed, he was still a Southampton player and he is nearing his first-team comeback after being absent since January.

It is widely thought that Liverpool will go after him again in the near future to remedy their leaky defence, however, BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves has explained why he may now favour a move to a different European giant.

He says: "I would want to play as a centre-back where I was a little bit protected, where I had people in front of me, because if you look at look at Liverpool and you go to Manchester City, van Dijk is not going to fix Liverpool.

"As good as he is, and he's one of the best, he'll play for Barcelona or Real Madrid one day, in my opinion he's that good."

So, there you have it, Hargreaves believes the lack of defensive stability seen this season at Liverpool, particularly in their 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad, will eventually put him off the move.

Nevertheless, it seems odd that he would mention Barcelona, with the likes of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti regularly exposed by their flying full-backs and attack-minded philosophy.

The ideal home for Van Dijk would undoubtedly be Chelsea, with Antonio Conte's system perfect for any centre-back looking to progress.

Under his guidance, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger have all looked like some of the world's best and he would likely do the same with Van Dijk.

