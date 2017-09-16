Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

-.

Owen Hargreaves explains why Virgil van Dijk may reject a move to Liverpool in the future

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Throughout the summer months, Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk was regularly linked with a mega-money move to Liverpool.

In fact, the two parties were so intent on thrashing out a transfer that the south coast club had to step in, condemning Jurgen Klopp's side for their illegal 'tapping up' of the Dutch defender.

Liverpool actually had to issue a public apology for their actions, however, despite the incident, the club continued to keep an eye on Van Dijk's future.

Article continues below

The former Celtic man appeared desperate to move to a bigger club, with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal also expressing an interest in the 25-year-old.

Nevertheless, once the window closed, he was still a Southampton player and he is nearing his first-team comeback after being absent since January.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

It is widely thought that Liverpool will go after him again in the near future to remedy their leaky defence, however, BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves has explained why he may now favour a move to a different European giant.

HARGREAVES' OPINION

He says: "I would want to play as a centre-back where I was a little bit protected, where I had people in front of me, because if you look at look at Liverpool and you go to Manchester City, van Dijk is not going to fix Liverpool.

"As good as he is, and he's one of the best, he'll play for Barcelona or Real Madrid one day, in my opinion he's that good."

So, there you have it, Hargreaves believes the lack of defensive stability seen this season at Liverpool, particularly in their 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad, will eventually put him off the move.

Norwich City v Southampton - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Nevertheless, it seems odd that he would mention Barcelona, with the likes of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti regularly exposed by their flying full-backs and attack-minded philosophy.

The ideal home for Van Dijk would undoubtedly be Chelsea, with Antonio Conte's system perfect for any centre-back looking to progress.

Under his guidance, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger have all looked like some of the world's best and he would likely do the same with Van Dijk.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Owen Hargreaves
Southampton
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again