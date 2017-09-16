Not every NXT call-up is guaranteed to succeed on the main roster; just because somebody might have been the best that NXT had to offer, it doesn’t mean they’re going to carry that on when it comes time to performing on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown LIVE.

We’ve seen a handful of stars live up to their potential, but those that haven’t probably can’t be blamed as WWE fans have always been quick to point their fingers at WWE’s creative team, and rightfully so.

BOOKING

We often see that when Bray Wyatt is booked horribly, and now the frustrations seem to be focusing on his upcoming opponent, Finn Balor.

Balor actually had an incredible start to life on the main roster when he joined RAW, advancing to SummerSlam after big wins on the red brand before he defeated Seth Rollins at the biggest party of the summer to become the first-ever Universal Champion.

Sadly for him, though, he was forced to relinquish that title the following night and since then, he hasn’t hit those same heights.

He hasn’t been given his rematch for the title yet either and based on what’s circulating online, it doesn’t seem like WWE has any major plans for him for the rest of the year either.

While he’s currently embroiled in an underwhelming feud with The Eater of Worlds, the WWE Universe aren’t the only ones frustrated with his booking, as The Inquisitr is reporting that Triple H is also frustrated at Balor’s current position and booking on RAW.

FRUSTRATION

The important thing to note is that The Game isn’t pointing the finger at anybody, despite there being reports over the past few months that his frustration is aimed at Vince McMahon who apparently hasn’t given much focus to the NXT stars he’s helped call-up.

The report adds that Triple H lobbied hard for Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode to be moved to SmackDown LIVE instead of the red brand, so they didn’t get lost in the shuffle like Balor is right now.

Because of this, The Cerebral Assassin is trying to convince Vince to bring most of the NXT talent to SmackDown before making a jump to RAW, where stars are micromanaged a lot more. The only exception we’ve seen to this rule recently is Asuka, where the aim is to bring her in to help the women’s division.

It’s understandable why Triple H would be annoyed, as he invested a lot of time and effort into making Balor a household name, and he isn’t being portrayed like on at the minute. Despite that, there’s no way WWE is going to completely give up on him, so maybe we’ll be forced to play the waiting game for a little while longer.

