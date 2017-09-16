Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi..

Pep Guardiola didn't mention Lionel Messi in his first Barca presser for one reason

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side remains one of the greatest in footballing history.

The ex-Spain international inherited the job in 2008 and, in the process, gained ownership of a quite remarkable starting XI. He went onto accumulate an astonishing 14 trophies in just four seasons at the Nou Camp.

Xavi and Andres Iniesta formed arguably the finest midfield partnership of the 21st century, patenting and mastering tiki-taka. Meanwhile, Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique formed a herculean centre-back pairing.

Article continues below

The pièce de résistance was undoubtedly Lionel Messi, however.

Despite his unbelievable talent being abundantly clear under the wing of Frank Rijkaard, it was alongside Guardiola that he was propelled to stardom.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Their final season together saw Messi shatter world records with a breath-taking goal tally of 73 to eclipse Gerd Muller. Furthermore, both of Guardiola’s Champions League wins featured final goals from his star man.

Nevertheless, it’s easy to forget that the manager and player that went separate ways as superstars in 2012 had a lot to prove in their first training session in 2008.

Messi, after all, was freshly emerging from the shadow of Ronaldinho who had accumulated two Ballon d’Or awards during his time at the Nou Camp. Besides, the Argentinean phenomenon was just 21-years-old.

FC Barcelona's Brazilian Ronaldinho show

And to accommodate for this, Guardiola made a conscious effort to not speak about Messi in his very first press conference in the job.

The Manchester City boss was more than aware of the unrivalled potential of his young forward but was keen to divert attention elsewhere.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Guardiola reminisced: “When I arrived to Barca, in my first press conference, I tried to say in that period I had a special player like Messi.

“Afterwards, I discovered he was the best player I had ever seen ever, but I didn't want to put the pressure on his shoulders.”

Guardiola’s recollection goes to show the attention to detail he showed in developing Messi at Barcelona.

It certainly paid off with Barcelona romping their way to an unprecedented treble. Messi ended the season with a famous headed goal against Manchester United to down his rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Rome.

Barcelona´s Argentinian forward Lionel M

And it was Guardiola’s eventual decision to deploy Messi in the false nine position that transformed him from a mercurial winger to a prolific goal scorer.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Do you think Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again