Usually, it’s odd seeing John Cena take on smaller-name opponents on WWE television, as somebody of his stature should always be rubbing shoulders alongside the other huge names on the roster.

However, more recently, fans have started to notice that WWE is including the 16-time world champion in big matches on episodes of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE – airing them for free – as opposed to saving them for pay-per-views where fans have to purchase the event to watch him in action.

BIG MATCHES

The most recent case of that occurred earlier this week on RAW when Cena took on Braun Strowman. Obviously, the reason Strowman looked so strong in that match and was even booked in one against Cena was to hype up his upcoming Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at the No Mercy event.

However, when you consider how the Monster Among Men has been booked for the majority of the year, the safe assumption would be that WWE would save their matches and a feud for a big pay-per-view.

You can stretch this back a little further too, as WWE did what they could to hype up Cena’s clash against Shinsuke Nakamura as a dream match; something the fans desperately wanted to see with the winner going on to challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The King of Strong Style got the win, but the more surprising fact about it all was that WWE gave the match to fans on an ordinary episode of SmackDown. Now, IWNerd have reported why that might be the case.

FUTURE UNCLEAR

The source is claiming that WWE officials are booking these matches very quickly because none of them know what the future could hold for Cena, in regards to his WWE in-ring career.

For months, there has been strong speculation about Cena leaving WWE for Hollywood as he’s set to star in the Transformers spinoff titled Bumblebee, and is also in the running to play a part in DC Comics’ Shazam, opposite The Rock.

Based on that, and the other offers that continue to pour in, WWE officials want to utilise him as much as they can and have these matches, as opposed to risking them never happening because his post-WWE career takes off in a big way and he doesn’t need to step inside of the squared circle again, or until he’s available.

It’s clear to see that this is happening, as there’s no way WWE would book Cena to battle Roman Reigns at No Mercy, compared to any of the other big four events, such as Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble, which would be a lot more fitting.

