It was a footballing summer symbolised by frivolous spending and the main orchestrator of it was Paris Saint-Germain.

The Qatari-owned Ligue 1 side completed the two biggest deals in the history of the game, bringing in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined fee of around €400m.

The former's €222m move from Barcelona changed the face of the game, however, their spending has paid dividends so far.

Neymar has been in ridiculous form, tearing defences to shreds in the French top-flight, while Mbappe has scored in his first two games for the club.

Alongside Edinsion Cavani, PSG bolster perhaps the finest forward line in Europe, one that could only be bettered with the inclusion of either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

But, there is a catch by bringing in the two stars, because due to the Financial Fair Play rulings, they will have to balance the books before the end of the season or face sanctions.

As such, they have identified five star players which they will put up for sale in January.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Angel di Maria, Julian Draxler, Javier Pastore, Lucas Moura and Kevin Trapp will all be offloaded in the winter window.

All five players are blessed with enormous talent and Premier League clubs will no doubt be queuing to snap one of them up.

Even Barcelona will be keen on Di Maria, having missed out on the Argentine attacker in the summer.

Draxler will probably be the most sought-after star, with Arsenal and Liverpool two teams that have already expressed an interest in the German international.

If they do offload all five, it will probably come as a bit of a blow to Unai Emery, as the manager will lose some essential squad depth.

Should either Neymar or Mbappe pick up a long-term injury, PSG will struggle to find an adequate replacement in their squad.

The Ligue 1 side face a tough game against Lyon on Sunday at the Parc des Princes as they look to maintain their 100% record.

With Monaco's 4-0 loss to Nice last week, the onus is on Emery's men to take advantage and win back their title.

