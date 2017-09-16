Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

-.

PSG name the 5 star players they will look to sell in January to comply with FFP rules

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was a footballing summer symbolised by frivolous spending and the main orchestrator of it was Paris Saint-Germain.

The Qatari-owned Ligue 1 side completed the two biggest deals in the history of the game, bringing in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined fee of around €400m.

The former's €222m move from Barcelona changed the face of the game, however, their spending has paid dividends so far.

Article continues below

Neymar has been in ridiculous form, tearing defences to shreds in the French top-flight, while Mbappe has scored in his first two games for the club.

Alongside Edinsion Cavani, PSG bolster perhaps the finest forward line in Europe, one that could only be bettered with the inclusion of either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

But, there is a catch by bringing in the two stars, because due to the Financial Fair Play rulings, they will have to balance the books before the end of the season or face sanctions.

As such, they have identified five star players which they will put up for sale in January.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Angel di Maria, Julian Draxler, Javier Pastore, Lucas Moura and Kevin Trapp will all be offloaded in the winter window.

FBL-EUR-C1-CELTIC-PSG

All five players are blessed with enormous talent and Premier League clubs will no doubt be queuing to snap one of them up.

Even Barcelona will be keen on Di Maria, having missed out on the Argentine attacker in the summer.

Draxler will probably be the most sought-after star, with Arsenal and Liverpool two teams that have already expressed an interest in the German international.

FBL-FRA-CHAMPIONS-TROPHY-MONACO-PSG

If they do offload all five, it will probably come as a bit of a blow to Unai Emery, as the manager will lose some essential squad depth.

Should either Neymar or Mbappe pick up a long-term injury, PSG will struggle to find an adequate replacement in their squad.

The Ligue 1 side face a tough game against Lyon on Sunday at the Parc des Princes as they look to maintain their 100% record.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-METZ-PSG

With Monaco's 4-0 loss to Nice last week, the onus is on Emery's men to take advantage and win back their title.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Angel di Maria
Football
Edinson Cavani
Angel di Maria

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again