As Anthony Joshua gears up for the next challenge in his career against Kubrat Pulev, the debate over who he should fight next is already hotting up very nicely.

Former heavyweight champion David Haye, who is currently recovering from the ruptured Achilles in he suffered against Tony Bellew, has been among those most eager to jump in the ring with called Joshua.

Speaking on the subject, the Brit told Sky Sports: “I will find a way to beat that giant, he is 10 years younger, three inches taller and three stone bigger and I love and relish that kind of challenge.”

Although the 36-year-old is optimistic of beating his unbeaten compatriot, Joshua thinks otherwise.

The unified heavyweight champion has outright dismissed claims of Haye and is unwilling to even consider him as an immediate threat.

Joshua insists Haye has more business to focus on before he can plan on facing him but wished him a speedy recovery.

“People are more relevant for calling people out than for actually fighting,” Joshua hit back.

“If we fight, you'll hear all sorts from me about Haye. For now, I wish him a speedy recovery.

“It would be great if him and Bellew fight again. Once he gets that out of the way, if it happens, then he can focus on other players in the heavyweight division.”

He believes Haye isn’t even in his top three potential opponents as he deems Pulev, Luis Ortiz and Deontay Wilder to be ahead of him.

“Haye isn't in my top three [potential opponents]. My mandatory is Pulev, then Luis Ortiz, then I can start looking out to see what other options I have.”

Joshua regards Wilder a tough opposition and respects the experience the American has picked up over the last decade.

He added: “It's being talked about in America and in the UK.

“Wilder is 38-0 with 37 knockouts, he's been pro for nine years since 2008 so experience is the best teacher. He's had loads of that.

“As I move forwards with my career, I'm learning. Every week, every month, every year that this fight gets put on the backburner, I'm maturing as a fighter.

“It will happen, it's just a matter of when. I don't know if we need to go to Vegas. It's a fight that demands a lot of seats, and the UK has a lot of space.”

