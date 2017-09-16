Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

The best Premier League XI vs the best La Liga XI on FIFA 18

It doesn’t take a genius to realise that the Premier League has slipped behind its competition when it comes to the standard of play.

Between 2005 and 2012, an English team appeared in seven of the eight Champions League finals, with both Manchester United and Chelsea representing the Premier League in the 2007-08 final.

But Chelsea’s victory in 2012 is the last time an English club has reached the final two and in last year’s competition, none of the four teams that qualified for the competition managed to make the semi-final.

While England’s threat has dwindled, Spain, just like it did in the 1950s, have dominated the tournament, producing a winner in each of the past four seasons.

Real Madrid became the first club to retain the trophy in June, while Barcelona won it for the fifth time in 2014-15, and having players as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has certainly helped.

Premier League clubs have attempted to rectify the situation the best way they know how - by chucking money at players.

It’s left England’s top flight with an array of top players, but they’re still behind their La Liga counterparts in FIFA 18.

Yet the margin isn’t quite as big as you might expect. GiveMeSport has compiled a Premier League XI with an overall 88 rating - just two behind the best La Liga XI.

Premier League XI (3-5-2) | Overall rating: 88

p1bq567m18k8d1so81qn41h55pbd9.jpg

David de Gea | GK | Manchester United | 90

Manchester United v FC Basel - UEFA Champions League

Toby Alderweireld | CB | Tottenham Hotspur | 86

International Champions Cup 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur v AS Roma

David Luiz | CB | Chelsea | 85

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-TRAINING

Jan Vertonghen | CB | Tottenham Hotspur | 85

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

Kevin de Bruyne | RM | Manchester City | 89

FBL-EUR-C1-FEYENOORD-MAN CITY

N’Golo Kante | CM | Chelsea | 87

Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League

Paul Pogba | CM | Manchester United | 87

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN UTD-BASEL

Eden Hazard | LM | Chelsea | 90

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-TRAINING

Mesut Ozil | CAM | Arsenal | 88

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LEICESTER

Zlatan Ibrahimovic | ST | Manchester United | 88

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

Sergio Aguero | ST | Manchester City | 89

Feyenoord v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League

La Liga XI (4-3-3) | Overall rating: 90

p1bq56869jvv81c921m38cn1774b.jpg

GK | Jan Oblak | Atletico Madrid | 88

FBL-AUS-ICC-ATLETICO

RB | Dani Carvajal | Real Madrid | 84

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

CB | Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid | 90

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-APOEL

CB | Diego Godin | Atletico Madrid | 88

Club Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla FC - La Liga

LB | Marcelo | Real Madrid | 87

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-APOEL

CM | Luka Modric | Real Madrid | 89

Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid - La Liga

CM | Toni Kroos | Real Madrid | 90

Real Madrid v Fiorentina

CM | Andres Iniesta | Barcelona | 87

FC Barcelona v Chapecoense - Joan Gamper Trophy

RW | Lionel Messi | Barcelona | 93

FC Barcelona v Juventus - UEFA Champions League

ST | Luis Suarez | Barcelona | 92

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ESPANYOL

LW | Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid 94

Real Madrid v APOEL Nikosia - UEFA Champions League

The talent is clearly present in the Premier League. It’s only when clubs build squads as well-rounded as Real Madrid and Barcelona’s that they will begin to challenge the Spanish giants in Europe.

Who would win in a Premier League XI vs La Liga XI? Let us know in the comments section below!

