Wayne Rooney finally left Manchester United this summer to return to his boyhood Everton this summer.

We say ‘finally’ because there were numerous occasions when the legendary striker was close to leaving Old Trafford.

Perhaps the closest Rooney came to departing United was back in 2010.

After the final day of the 2009/10 season, Rooney went to speak to manager Sir Alex Ferguson and hinted that he wanted to leave after being left out of the side and played out of position.

“Wayne asked away because he felt he was playing out of position,” Ferguson said at the launch of his book back in 2013.

"I can understand that. My judgment was that Wayne wasn't playing well enough.”

The player Rooney wanted Ferguson to sign

But there was another reason why Rooney was upset with Ferguson.

According to a Guardian article back in 2013, the Scottish boss refused to sign a player that Rooney suggested.

That player? Mesut Ozil.

They write: “Wayne Rooney challenged Sir Alex Ferguson over why he hadn't signed Mesut Özil at the height of the standoff that almost saw the striker leave for Manchester City in 2010, the former Manchester United manager has revealed.

“Ferguson felt Rooney was "sheepish" during the confrontation, in which he said United should have pursued Özil when he signed for Real Madrid from Werder Bremen.”

But Ferguson refused, leaving Rooney frustrated.

Ironically, Ozil had the opportunity to join Manchester United in the summer of 2013. However, David Moyes failed to secure a deal for the German midfielder, allowing him to join Arsenal in a £42.5 million transfer.

Rooney would no doubt have been frustrated that another United boss missed out on the chance to sign Ozil.

