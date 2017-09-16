Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Rooney and Ferguson.

The player Wayne Rooney asked Sir Alex Ferguson to sign in 2010

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wayne Rooney finally left Manchester United this summer to return to his boyhood Everton this summer.

We say ‘finally’ because there were numerous occasions when the legendary striker was close to leaving Old Trafford.

Perhaps the closest Rooney came to departing United was back in 2010.

Article continues below

After the final day of the 2009/10 season, Rooney went to speak to manager Sir Alex Ferguson and hinted that he wanted to leave after being left out of the side and played out of position.

“Wayne asked away because he felt he was playing out of position,” Ferguson said at the launch of his book back in 2013.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

"I can understand that. My judgment was that Wayne wasn't playing well enough.”

Manchester United's English forward Wayn

The player Rooney wanted Ferguson to sign

But there was another reason why Rooney was upset with Ferguson.

According to a Guardian article back in 2013, the Scottish boss refused to sign a player that Rooney suggested.

That player? Mesut Ozil.

They write: “Wayne Rooney challenged Sir Alex Ferguson over why he hadn't signed Mesut Özil at the height of the standoff that almost saw the striker leave for Manchester City in 2010, the former Manchester United manager has revealed.

“Ferguson felt Rooney was "sheepish" during the confrontation, in which he said United should have pursued Özil when he signed for Real Madrid from Werder Bremen.”

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

But Ferguson refused, leaving Rooney frustrated.

Who knew that?

Ironically, Ozil had the opportunity to join Manchester United in the summer of 2013. However, David Moyes failed to secure a deal for the German midfielder, allowing him to join Arsenal in a £42.5 million transfer.

Rooney would no doubt have been frustrated that another United boss missed out on the chance to sign Ozil.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paul Scholes
Ryan Giggs
Alex Ferguson
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again