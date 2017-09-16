There are better ways to find out that you’ve lost your job rather than finding out via an article you read online.

Nonetheless, that’s exactly what happened to (former) Renault F1 driver Jolyon Palmer.

The 26-year-old from Horsham has not had the best of season’s this year, especially after crashing twice during practice at his home Grand Prix in July.

However, Renault’s decision to hold a press conference in Singapore to officially announce that 23-year-old Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr would be taking over from Palmer for the 2018 season seemed a little callous.

To his credit, Palmer struck told the very same website (Autosport) that Renault’s decision did not come as a surprise.

"I knew when I read it on Autosport,” The British driver said.

"And then I knew it was true as well, I spoke to some people. That was it.

"Of course I knew that with the job I've done this year, the team is looking for other people, because it's been a tough year.

"But you never know until it's over. I could have felt the same way at times last year as well."

The way Renault F1 has handled the whole affair has not gone down well in some circles, BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey took to Twitter to vent his outrage about the natural of Palmers sacking.

“Disgraceful.

“Regardless of being right/wrong decision, where is the compassion for a guy who has just lost his job?”

Humphrey's assessment is spot on, Palmer deserves much better.

Nevertheless, the Brit is excited about life after Renault, and has told Sky Sports that he will stay will the French team for the rest of the season he is looking forward to a new challenge.

“I have a contract for the rest of the year so my response is to show what I can do in the next seven races,

"I think there have been suggestions for the last 35 races I might not be at the next one or in the next few. This is nothing new for me.

“It's water off a duck's back now. Most races it's been this year it's been the case, nothing's changed.

"I'll be in Malaysia. I'll be racing until Abu Dhabi. I know what's happening, I think there will be an announcement in not too long. I'm excited about the future.

"For sure we've had our fair share of bad luck this year,

"And on occasion Nico [Hulkenberg] has had the better parts. Generally, I think the reliability has been a problem this year.

"I would have stayed with Renault. I like the team, I've been here three years with Enstone before that as well so it's been a little chapter but it's their prerogative to do what they want.

"I'm focused on doing the best I can in the car,

"I'm excited for the future, whatever it holds it will be different, so we'll wait and see what happens."

