Roy Hodgson expressed an enthusiasm that will have encouraged Crystal Palace fans when he spoke to Sky Sports this week following his return to management.

It’s Hodgson’s first managerial job since his failed England spell ended last year and, even at the age of 70, he feels energised to reverse Palace’s fortunes.

“It's amazing what a year away from it does to you," he said.

Article continues below

"When I got the opportunity to come here it was really a wonderful present. I felt energised right the way through, but now I've got somewhere to focus my energy.”

Energy is just what the Eagles need following their dismal start to the season. Frank de Boer was sacked this week after Palace suffered their fourth straight defeat in the Premier League, leaving the club rooted to the bottom of the table.

Article continues below

“At the moment, I think we have a lot of work to do for me to feel fully confident that every player fully understands, with his role, what I am looking for and what I would like him to do,” Hodgson added.

"I want to see a team that shows the fans that they really care.

"We have lost four games and the last one I watched really closely. I didn't see too much lack of commitment or desire or fight in that game, so I don't expect to see it on Saturday."

Palace conceded inside six minutes

Poor Roy.

It took Palace just more than five minutes to fall behind in his first match as manager, Steven Davis opening the scoring for Southampton.

Davis tucked the ball home from 10 yards out after Wayne Hennessey could only parry Dusan Tadic’s cross.

Palace concede

Not an ideal start for Hodgson, then.

Lineker tweets

Everyone began making the same joke on Twitter, with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker leading the way:

We would say it can only get better but Crystal Palace’s next three Premier League matches after today are against Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, and they travel to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of November.

Grim.

Will Hodgson keep Palace up? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms