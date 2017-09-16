Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Hodgson.

Gary Lineker tweets after Crystal Palace concede early on in Roy Hodgson's first match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roy Hodgson expressed an enthusiasm that will have encouraged Crystal Palace fans when he spoke to Sky Sports this week following his return to management.

It’s Hodgson’s first managerial job since his failed England spell ended last year and, even at the age of 70, he feels energised to reverse Palace’s fortunes.

“It's amazing what a year away from it does to you," he said.

Article continues below

"When I got the opportunity to come here it was really a wonderful present. I felt energised right the way through, but now I've got somewhere to focus my energy.”

Energy is just what the Eagles need following their dismal start to the season. Frank de Boer was sacked this week after Palace suffered their fourth straight defeat in the Premier League, leaving the club rooted to the bottom of the table.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

“At the moment, I think we have a lot of work to do for me to feel fully confident that every player fully understands, with his role, what I am looking for and what I would like him to do,” Hodgson added.

"I want to see a team that shows the fans that they really care.

"We have lost four games and the last one I watched really closely. I didn't see too much lack of commitment or desire or fight in that game, so I don't expect to see it on Saturday."

Palace conceded inside six minutes 

Poor Roy.

It took Palace just more than five minutes to fall behind in his first match as manager, Steven Davis opening the scoring for Southampton.

Davis tucked the ball home from 10 yards out after Wayne Hennessey could only parry Dusan Tadic’s cross.

Palace concede

Not an ideal start for Hodgson, then.

Lineker tweets

Everyone began making the same joke on Twitter, with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker leading the way:

We would say it can only get better but Crystal Palace’s next three Premier League matches after today are against Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, and they travel to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of November.

Grim.

Will Hodgson keep Palace up? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Crystal Palace
Fulham
Christian Benteke
England Football
Wilfried Zaha
Southampton
Football
Premier League
Liverpool
Gary Lineker
Jason Puncheon

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Robert Lewandowski has named the club he wants to join next summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Jurgen Klopp finally explains why he didn't sign a centre-back this summer

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Marcelo names the best player he's ever played against - and it's not Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again